Bills legend Jim Kelly undergoing more surgery

Jim Kelly is back in New York for a pre-planned follow-up surgery for oral cancer.

Kelly's surgery on Thursday is a follow-up procedure after March surgery. The Bills' all-time great returned to Buffalo a little more than eight weeks ago after being discharged from the hospital on April 14.

Kelly, 58, has battled cancer since his diagnosis in 2013. The Hall of Fame QB underwent surgery a short time thereafter to remove cancer from his jaw. Doctors determined cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, and Kelly underwent additional treatments and another surgery in March 2014. He was declared cancer-free in 2016 before the disease returned earlier this year necessitating additional procedures.

With any luck, today's procedure will keep Kelly on a path to once again pummel cancer into submission. #PrayersUp.