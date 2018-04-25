Jim Kelly returning to Buffalo following cancer surgery

Jim Kelly is headed home.

The Bills' Hall of Fame quarterback is returning to Buffalo on Wednesday following surgery to remove cancer from his jaw.

On Tuesday, Kelly announced he was returning to the shores of Lake Erie after surgery and rehab in New York City.

"On final day of being in the Big Apple, Jill Erin and Parker took me on a little walk around Central Park," Kelly wrote on Instagram. "It was awesome just to see trees again and to breathe fresh air. GOD willing we will be heading back home tomorrow. Can't wait. Till then, don't stop the prayers. THANK YOU ALL."

Kelly was discharged from the hospital on April 14 after undergoing a 12-hour procedure on March 28 to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.

The 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had surgery a short time after his diagnosis. After doctors determined cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, he underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014. He was declared cancer-free in 2016 before the disease returned earlier this year necessitating an additional procedure.

