Su'a Cravens applies for reinstatement to league

Washington has all but bid adieu to its promising quarterback, but it's a step closer to seeing another budding star return to the field.

Redskins safety Su'a Cravens has officially applied to the NFL for reinstatement off the reserve/left squad list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Cravens was placed on the list by the Redskins last September after reportedly contemplating retirement.

Cravens unexpectedly left the Redskins while dealing with a knee issue and didn't return, instead landing on the exempt/left squad list before ending up on the reserve/left squad list by the middle of September. It was later revealed he was dealing with concussion issues, from which he was cleared on Dec. 12, per an announcement from his agent, Fadde Mikhail.

Statement from Suâa Cravensâ agent, Fadde Mikhail: pic.twitter.com/QzYEbqVco0 â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2017

Cravens is set to rejoin a unit that would welcome his playmaking ability, of which he showed flashes while filling a box safety role in Washington's secondary. As a rookie, Cravens appeared in 11 games (3 starts), totaling 34 tackles, one sack, five passes defensed and one interception and appeared poised for a breakout season before leaving the team.