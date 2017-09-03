Redskins place Su'a Cravens on exempt/left squad list

The Washington Redskins placed second-year safety Su'a Cravens on the exempt/left squad list Sunday.

Cravens has been dealing with a knee issue and has been contemplating retirement recently, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Cravens is expected to miss at least the first month of the season.

ESPN first reported Cravens had been pondering about retiring but had changed his mind after speaking with team officials.

The knee issue is the latest in a string of injuries for the 22-year-old. The second-round pick suffered a concussion in the middle of his rookie year and a torn biceps late last year.

Placing Cravens on the exempt/left squad list to start the season allows him to take his time, get healthy, and decide if he wants to continue his playing career.

"It's shocking, but it is what it is," safety D.J. Swearinger told Mike Jones of the Washington Post on Sunday. "He's got to handle what he needs to handle, whether it's mental, whether it's family. We're here to support him, but that's something tough. I'm not in those shoes so I can't speak on it. I'm praying for him and hope he'll be back."