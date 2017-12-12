Su'a Cravens medically cleared to return to football

Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens plans to restart his NFL career in 2018.

Craven's agent Fadde Mikhail released a statement on Tuesday saying the safety has received medical clearance to resume football activities.

The Redskins placed Cravens on the reserve/left squad list in September, ending his 2017 season. The move came about three weeks after the safety left the team unexpectedly.

Cravens had been dealing with previously undisclosed health issues. Tuesday's statement makes it clear the 22-year-old was combating concussion problems.

Cravens was reportedly contemplating retirement when he left the Redskins before the season. The 53rd overall pick out of USC in 2016, however, plans to resume his career in Washington. He should rejoin a defense that could use a playmaker on the backend.

As a rookie, Cravens recorded 34 tackles, a sack, an interception, and five passes defended in 11 games.