Eagles expecting to lose Frank Reich to Colts HC job

Are more coaching changes in store for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Days after Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was named the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator, Philadelphia OC Frank Reich could be on the move as well.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles are expecting Reich to become the Indianapolis Colts' next head coach, per a source informed of the situation. Reich is one of three candidates who the Colts interviewed. The team also interviewed New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Fraizer.

There is no contract known to be finalized as of now but the Eagles believe the job is Reich's and expect him to take it, Pelissero adds.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts in 2006 and remained there through 2011.

The Colts fired former head coach Chuck Pagano in January following a 4-12 campaign during the 2017 season. Last week, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels withdrew from an agreement to fill the vacancy, opting to remain in New England.

UPDATE: Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich agreed to a five-year deal Sunday to become the Colts' head coach, a source informed of the talks between the sides told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.