Josh McDaniels withdraws from Colts' coaching job

Josh McDaniels has withdrawn from the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching position, sources informed of the situation confirmed to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday.

The surprising development comes after the Colts announced Tuesday morning they had reached an agreement for McDaniels to become their new coach. The team even scheduled a news conference for Wednesday.

Multiple reports last month had pegged McDaniels as the Colts' next coach. He was considered one of the top NFL head coaching candidates heading into this offseason. Over the weekend, additional reports indicated McDaniels might stay with the Patriots.

ESPN first reported McDaniels staying in New England.

The big question is why has McDaniels chosen to stay in New England after being so close to his first head coaching gig since his stint with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10? The reversal comes two days after the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

McDaniels won five Super Bowls in New England after joining Bill Belichick's staff in 2001. The Colts were hoping some of that success would rub off on their franchise, which hasn't made the postseason since losing to the Patriots in the now infamous 2014 AFC Championship Game.

