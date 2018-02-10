Colts interviewed Bills DC Frazier for HC job Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts continued their search for a new head coach this weekend.

Indy brass interviewed Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source, for the head coaching gig vacated by Chuck Pagano and abandoned by Josh McDaniels.

Frazier spent three-plus seasons as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013 and took the team to the postseason once, sandwiched in between two last-place finishes in the NFC North. Since then, Frazier has spent two seasons as Buccaneers DC, one season as Ravens secondary coach and one seasons as Bills DC.

After McDaniels blew off the Colts earlier this week, Indianapolis interviewed Saints assistant coach Dan Campbell on Thursday and Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Friday.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said at Wednesday's press conference that Indianapolis had a "great list of guys" to interview in case McDaniels didn't work out.

"The media has a perception, the fans have a perception, Twitter definitely has a perception of when everything needs to get done," Ballard said. "To me it's about being right. You got to be right. I doesn't matter if you're the first out of the box, and everybody praises you, or you're the last one to make the hire. We want to be right."