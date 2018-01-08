Around the NFL  

 

 

Titans over Pats? Mularkey says 'anything can happen'

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

Keep counting out the Titans.

That's just fine with Tennessee, the team that authored the largest road playoff comeback since 1957 in a stunning 22-21 wild-card win over the Chiefs.

Next up: New England, a powerhouse most humans expect to methodically steamroll the Titans come Saturday night. Coach Mike Mularkey -- after possibly saving his job -- isn't giving much credence to the doubters.

"It will be a good challenge obviously," Mularkey said Sunday, per the club's official website. "They're the No. 1 seed, home-field advantage throughout. I'd like to just see us play our best football to see where we are at with these guys.

"It will be a big challenge going up there. But I like our football team, I like their mindset, and when you get into the playoffs, anything can happen."

It's a massively tall order -- knocking Tom Brady and friends off their axis in January -- but the Titans finally looked like the team so many expected to see during a rousing second half against the Chiefs.

Running the ball with authority and getting stellar play from quarterback Marcus Mariota, Tennessee dominated the clock and put together a trio of ground-and-pound touchdown drives to squeeze the life out of Kansas City.

Asking them to double down and punch out the Patriots is a bit much, but the Titans successfully shed their image as a hyper-dull offense on Saturday. Do they have one more stunner in the bloodstream? We'll find out soon enough.

Print
"Peppers is undecided on returning for 2018 se..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments