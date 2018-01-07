Titans ownership backs Mike Mularkey in statement

Mike Mularkey is sticking around as head coach of the Titans.

One day after Tennessee stunned the Chiefs in Saturday's wild-card tilt, the franchise publicly backed their coach in a team-issued statement.

"Our mantra all season has been to take things week by week and not get ahead of ourselves and it obviously has served us well," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk wrote Sunday. "I regret that outside rumors gained a life of their own. No one has been a bigger supporter of Mike Mularkey than I have over the last two plus seasons."

Reports surfaced Saturday that Mularkey's job was in danger despite carving out back-to-back 9-7 seasons in Tennessee. Strunk made it clear that Mularkey remains an integral part of the building process.

"Mike and [general manager] Jon [Robinson] have changed the culture of our team and organization and I am so happy we have been able to bring success on the field to our fans -- winning 19 games over the last two seasons, including our first playoff win in nine years.

"Just to eliminate any distractions moving forward, Mike Mularkey is our head coach and will be our head coach moving forward. We still have work to be done, including this week, but I am looking forward to the journey."

After the come-from-behind win over Kansas City, Titans pass-rusher Brian Orakpo scoffed at the notion that Mularkey was under fire.

"Saved his job? We went 9-7 back-to-back seasons. It hasn't been done [in Tennessee] in a long time. Why would his job be in jeopardy? That's complete nonsense, complete B.S. I love that man. Coach Mularkey has done a great job for us and will do a great job in the future."