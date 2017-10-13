Injuries: Shepard, Vernon among six Giants ruled out

The New York Giants head to Denver without a large contingent of starting players.

On Friday, Big Blue ruled out wide receiver Sterling Shepard, running back Paul Perkins, defensive lineman Olivier Vernon, center Weston Richburg, linebacker Jonathan Casillas and backup defensive end Romeo Okwara. Safety Landon Collins (ankle) is listed as questionable. (Also, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is still suspended indefinitely.)

With Shepard out, and Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall on injured reserve, the Giants will be without 89 percent of their receptions (65 of 73), 88 percent of their receiving yards (719 of 821), and 80 percent of their touchdowns (4 of 5) by wide receivers this season, per NFL Research. Roger Lewis, Tavarres King, etc. face Denver's 'No Fly Zone' secondary, which has allowed the NFL's lowest passer rating since 2016 (73.6).

At full strength, the Giants would have struggled against the Broncos in Denver. Missing a plethora of players makes the undertaking a gargantuan mountain to climb.

Here are other injuries we're tracking:

1. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly suffered a concussion during Thursday's 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers linebacker went to the locker room late in the second quarter and did not return. Coach Ron Rivera offered no update on Kuechly after the game.