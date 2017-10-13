Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: 'I'm good to go' vs. Jets

Rob Gronkowski said he's ready to face the New York Jets after missing last week's tilt.

"I'm good to go. Ready to play," Gronk said Friday, via Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe.

The tight end missed the Week 5 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thigh injury. He returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis but practice fully on Friday. Tom Brady also put in a full practice session.

Whether he's on a limited snap count remains to be seen, but Gronk's return gives Brady back his go-to target in Sunday's battle for the AFC East division lead.