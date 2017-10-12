Luke Kuechly suffers concussion during Panthers' loss

The Carolina Panthers are without their star linebacker once again.

Luke Kuechly suffered a concussion during Thursday's 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers linebacker went to the locker room late in the second quarter and did not return. Coach Ron Rivera offered no update on Kuechly after the game.

Kuechly had four tackles and one of Carolina's six QB hits at the time of his exit.

Kuechly has an unfortunate history of head injuries. He missed the final six games of the 2016 season after suffering a concussion on a similar stage, a prime-time game at home. Immediately following the hit that forced the injury, Kuechly was taken off the field on a cart, crying and distraught. The linebacker also missed three games in 2015 with a concussion.

This is Kuechly's third concussion in as many years.

Losing Kuechly, the heartbeat of and most skilled tackler on the Panthers' defense, is a massive blow to a unit that has found its championship form from two years ago. But for now, Kuechly's health is the more pressing and paramount concern.