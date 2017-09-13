Picking the Perfect Week 2 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 2 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson found a way to prosper last week against a tough Seahawks defense. Why shouldn't that continue against a more forgiving Falcons unit this week? Jay Ajayi should see plenty of volume while Marshawn Lynch gets to play the Jets. That's hard to turn down. Mike Evans is good at football and is a target monster -- two things that we like from wide receivers. Rob Gronkowski won't have to face Eric Berry this week and should Gronk it up against the Saints. The Rams defense (now with 100 percent more Aaron Donald!) will try to victimize Washington like Philly did last week. And Wil Lutz.

Alex Gelhar's Week 2 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

The Saints and Patriots are projected to play the highest-scoring game of the week so why not have Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Rob Gronkowski in your lineup? I don't have a reason. I was actually waiting to hear from you. Hey, there's Jay Ajayi again. I'd call him a homer for the Ty Montgomery selection but it makes sense after what Tarik Cohen did to the Falcons. Julio Jones ... still good at football. The Raiders will be the next team to take aim at the Jets woeful offense. And Matt Bryant.

Matt Harmon's Week 2 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Harmon picking Drew Brees in a potential shootout isn't a surprise. Harmon rolling with Chris Hogan definitely is, though it makes sense considering Hogan's role in the offense. Hello again, Ty Montgomery and Julio Jones! Le'Veon Bell should bounce back this week after a dreadful Week 1. Jimmy Graham's matchup against the 49ers is tasty and the Ravens defense appears to be back. And Justin Tucker.

Marcas Grant's Week 2 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

An angry Tom Brady with Brandin Cooks (REVENGE!!!) and Gronk against the Saints defense? Yes please. I'll also take one of those Marshawn Lynches against the Jets. 'Sup, Jay Ajayi? The Colts couldn't handle Cooper Kupp. You think they can slow down Larry Fitzgerald? Nah. The Cardinals defense should get a dose of "get right" this week against the Colts disheveled offense. And Matt Prater.

Those are our picks for Week 2. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

