NFL VP: We can help Johnny Manziel, if he's willing

A day after Dallas police announced they have launched a domestic violence investigation of Johnny Manziel, NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league is willing to help the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

"We wish to give Johnny as much support as he is willing to receive, we can't make anyone do anything," Vincent told the Associated Press before NFL Honors on Saturday. "I've seen his father make a statement, reach out to the family to make sure the family knows the National Football League, the Cleveland Browns, the players association -- everyone's here to support you, but you have to embrace it."

The domestic violence assault complaint against Manziel stems from an alleged altercation between Manziel and his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley, who told Fort Worth police that Manziel struck her "several times" during an argument on Jan. 30. The Dallas Police Dept. would not confirm to NFL Media who filed the complaint, but WFAA-TV in Dallas reported Crowley has given a statement to Dallas police and wants the district attorney to press charges.

Earlier Friday, WFAA-TV reported a Texas judge signed a protective order against Manziel that prevents him from making contact with Crowley for two years. In addition to the protective order, WTAA-TV reported the Tarrant County judge ordered Manziel to pay $12,000 in legal fees associated with the case.

It's been a difficult week for Manziel. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns plan to cut him when the new league year begins March 9. In addition, the NFL is investigating Manziel's latest troubles and plans to have NFL security contact Crowley and her family as part of their investigation into the alleged incident, a league spokesman told Rapoport.

Manziel's agent announced Friday he would no longer represent him, and his father, Paul, expressed concern for his son's well-being to the Dallas Morning News.

"I truly believe if they can't get him help, he won't live to see his 24th birthday."

Niners running back Reggie Bush believes the NFL has the resources to help Manziel.

"The NFL definitely has everything that it needs to be able to help him, all the resources that it needs to help," Bush said. "I think he's a great player. I love watching him play. He's exciting. He's young, and I think he has some maturing, some growing up to do."