Report: Manziel's ex-girlfriend gets protective order

A Texas judge signed a protective order against Johnny Manziel on Friday that prevents the Cleveland Browns quarterback from making contact with his ex-girlfriend for two years, WTAA-TV in Dallas reported.

In addition to the protective order, WTAA-TV reported the Tarrant County judge ordered Manziel to pay $12,000 in legal fees associated with the case, which stemmed from an alleged altercation that occurred between Manziel and his former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, on Jan. 30.

Calls and emails made by NFL Media to Tarrant County agencies to obtain documents and confirm the details of the report were not returned.

Crowley claimed Manziel struck her "several times" during their argument, according to an incident report released Thursday by the Fort Worth (Texas) Police Dept. Shortly after the report was released, the Fort Worth and Dallas police departments, which were investigating the alleged incident, announced Manziel will not face charges.

According to the report, Crowley alleges Manziel struck her "several times" after they got into an argument at Hotel Zaza in Dallas. Crowley also stated Manziel struck her several more times while he drove her back to her apartment in Fort Worth. After arriving home, she eventually ran to a neighbor's house, and Manziel fled the scene on foot, the report stated.

Crowley told police Manziel was acting as if he were on drugs. The report states Crowley "became increasingly uncooperative" as they continued their investigation that night and "did not want officers to photograph her or any of her injuries." She declined to file a report, and officers were unable to locate Manziel.

Manziel's agent announced Friday he would no longer represent him and his father, Paul, expressed concern for his son to the Dallas Morning News.

"I truly believe if they can't get him help, he won't live to see his 24th birthday."

UPDATE: Dallas police announced Friday night it has opened a criminal investigation of Manziel after receiving a complaint of domestic violence assault against him.