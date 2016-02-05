Manziel under investigation after complaint is filed

The Dallas Police Dept. announced Friday night it has launched a criminal investigation of Johnny Manziel after receiving a complaint of domestic violence assault against the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

The complaint stems from an alleged altercation between Manziel and his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, who told Fort Worth police that Manziel struck her "several times" during an argument on Jan. 30. The Dallas Police Dept. would not confirm to NFL Media who filed the complaint, but WFAA-TV in Dallas reported Crowley has given a statement to Dallas police and wants the district attorney to press charges.

On Thursday, before they received a complaint, Dallas police announced they were dropping their investigation of Manziel. Fort Worth police also announced Thursday it was no longer investigating the alleged incident.

Earlier Friday, WFAA-TV reported a Texas judge signed a protective order against Manziel that prevents him from making contact with Crowley for two years. In addition to the protective order, WTAA-TV reported the Tarrant County judge ordered Manziel to pay $12,000 in legal fees associated with the case.

According to an incident report released Thursday by Fort Worth police, Crowley alleged Manziel struck her "several times" after they got into an argument at Hotel Zaza in Dallas. Crowley also stated Manziel struck her several more times while he drove her back to her apartment in Fort Worth. After arriving home, she eventually ran to a neighbor's house, and Manziel fled the scene on foot, the report stated.

Crowley told police Manziel was acting as if he were on drugs. The report states Crowley "became increasingly uncooperative" as they continued their investigation that night and "did not want officers to photograph her or any of her injuries." She declined to file a report that night with Fort Worth police, and officers were unable to locate Manziel.

Manziel's agent announced Friday he would no longer represent him and his father, Paul, expressed concern for his son to the Dallas Morning News.

"I truly believe if they can't get him help, he won't live to see his 24th birthday."