Free Agent Frenzy fantasy football fallout

The NFL season never ends, it just takes different forms. We're now fully into the next step on the treadmill with teams being able to franchise tag players and start negotiating deals with free agents. We'll update this page with the big, fantasy-relevant deals as they happen. Keep refreshing. It's not like you're going anywhere for awhile.

Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona

You'll have to pardon me while I catch my breath. Like ... what? Just moments after the Texans announced that they were trading for running back David Johnson, they announce that star receiver DeAndre Hopkins was going back the other way. Now that I'm slowly getting my bearings, this has major ripples.

First, it raises the potential value for Will Fuller, Keke Coutee, and the remaining pass-catchers in Houston. That, of course, presumes that those players stay healthy which hasn't always been their M.O. It would ostensibly have a negative impact on Deshaun Watson. You can't lose a receiver that talented and expect things to get better. The upside is that Watson's running ability shouldn't tank his overall production.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have become the new offense that everyone will want a piece of. The already-out-of-control Kyler Murray Hype Train just had a several truckloads of coal thrown on the fire. You'll have to reach into the early rounds if you're going to draft him in 2020. This will have a mild suppressing effect on the number of targets Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald will see this year but overall, this offense just got a lot more potent. -- Marcas Grant

Cowboys use exclusive franchise tag on Prescott

With all due respect to Tom Brady, this was the biggest quarterback name set to hit the market this year. But as expected, Dak Prescott won't be leaving the Metroplex. Dak was the QB2 last season after having the most productive season of his career while leading one of the NFL's most prolific offenses.

What would significantly impact Prescott's fantasy future would be whether or not the Cowboys are able to keep Amari Cooper. The two have gone together like chicken and waffles since Dallas traded for the talented wide receiver in 2018. With Cooper, Prescott could be a top five fantasy quarterback drafted. Without? Well ... we'll see. -- MG

Tannehill agrees to $118M extension with Titans

This was one of the bigger names to keep an eye on during this period, though the expectation was mostly that the Titans would be silly to let Tannehill walk. The veteran quarterback enjoyed a resurgence last season, posting the best numbers of his career and helping lead the Titans to the AFC Championship game.

After taking over as the starter, Tannehill averaged 22.5 fantasy points per game -- fourth-best during that stretch -- by being incredibly efficient. The obvious concern for fantasy folk is that he'll have a hard time duplicating a season where he far surpassed his best marks in completion percentage and touchdown percentage while throwing the fewest picks of his career. The upside is that Tannehill is the type of quarterback that's becoming popular in fantasy football, namely one that can run. No, he won't be confused with Lamar Jackson -- or even Josh Allen -- but you mighta once heard that Tannehill was a wide receiver in college. He can scramble effectively when he needs to and it could keep his fantasy production fairly steady. -- MG

Titans place franchise tag on RB Derrick Henry

The Titans are keeping the band together. After signing Tannehill to an extension, Tennessee made sure that El Tractorcito wouldn't be pulling a big workload anywhere else. Henry finished last season as the NFL's rushing champion and helped plenty of people to fantasy titles with his strong finish to the season. With everything staying status quo in Music City, Henry will enter the conversation as a top-five fantasy back in 2020. Now if only we could get him to start catching passes. -- MG

Bengals place franchise tag on WR A.J. Green

This move was kind of expected. Much in the same way we came to expect weekly tweets last year that asked, "is this the week A.J. Green is going to be playing?" The answer to the latter question was no, as the team eventually placed him on IR at the very end of the year. But Green has continued to figure into the Bengals' plans for the future. And that future could be incredibly bright as the team is expected to select quarterback Joe Burrow with the first-overall selection in April's draft. Green would be part of an offense that is brimming with talent, including receivers Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and a talented stable of running backs. Green could end up being a great value in fantasy drafts this summer. -- Adam Rank

Cardinals place transition tag on Kenyan Drake

The transition tag will allow the Cardinals to match any offer Drake receives from other clubs, but the Birds will not receive any compensation if they do not match the offer. But this shows the Cardinals are serious about Drake, and why not? Drake is the latest in a long (LONG) line of players who have flourished post-Adam Gase and Miami. Even though it seemed like kind of a head-scratcher that the Cardinals would even trade for him. But Drake rushed for 643 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with eight touchdowns in his eight games in Arizona. Included in that total is his debut against the 49ers when he rushed for 110 yards with a touchdown and added 52 receiving yards for nearly 30 fantasy points. (And most of you had him on the bench, but we won't talk about that.) Drake will be ranked in the Top 10 at the position if he remains with the Cardinals. -- AR

Texans trading for David Johnson

Last year was a miserable one for David Johnson. He battled injuries and was pushed to the background once Kenyan Drake was traded to Arizona. After the Cardinals used the transition tag on Drake, it seemed like a matter of time before DJ was considered expendable. Enter the Texans, who are expected to take on all of Johnson's salary in addition to whatever they're giving up in the deal. On one level, it makes sense for a team struggling to find consistency in the backfield -- IF Johnson is healthy. He adds a dual-threat option to complement Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins. There's a gleam when it comes to DJ's fantasy value, though I'd avoid overdrafting him. -- MG

The Cleveland Browns agree to terms with Austin Hooper

This might be the first mild surprise of early free-agency tampering, but the Browns have locked in tight end Austin Hooper, the most-coveted player at his position. A lot of teams were expected to be players for Hooper, including the Green Bay Packers. But the Browns have landed him. The Browns currently have Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, David Njoku and now Hooper. I would expect Hooper to still be one of the most-sought after tight ends in fantasy football, even with all of those options. He did pretty well with a loaded Falcons squad last year.

