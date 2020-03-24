Seahawks signing ex-Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett

Another New England Patriots player is officially leaving Foxborough.

The Seattle Seahawks are signing wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact. ESPN was first to report the news.

The former Indianapolis Colts first-round pick spent the last three seasons with the Patriots after being shipped to New England for quarterback Jacoby Brissett in 2017.

Dorsett never shined with Tom Brady in New England, catching just 73 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns in 45 regular-season games, including eight starts.

In Seattle, the 27-year-old adds more speed to an already fast wideout corps behind starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Dorsett brings a veteran presence to the battle for No. 3 duties with David Moore, Malik Turner and John Ursua. The Seahawks could still be in line to select a rookie wideout in what could be a historically deep draft at the position this year.