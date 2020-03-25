Minnesota Vikings signing wideout Tajae Sharpe

The Minnesota Vikings added a wide receiver to their corps.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Vikes are signing former Tennessee Titans wideout Tajae Sharpe to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the situation. The team later made the deal official.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Titans, Sharpe showed promise as a rookie, compiling 41 catches for 522 yards and two TDs. A foot injury, however, wiped out his entire 2017 campaign, and he struggled to regain traction, earning fewer than 330 yards each of the past two seasons in Tennessee.

At 6-foot-2, Sharpe owns size and speed to get open in space and remains a solid route runner.

In Tennessee, he was passed up on the depth chart. With Minnesota, he could compete for the No. 2 gig alongside Adam Thielen.

Following the Stefon Diggs trade to Buffalo, the Vikings need to restock a thinned wideout corps. Sharpe represents a potential depth option with upside, but Minnesota should still be expected to add a receiver in the draft.