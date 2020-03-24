WR Perriman signing with Jets for 1 year, up to $8M

Breshad Perriman is heading to his fourth franchise in as many seasons, but this time he's coming off the best year of his career.

Perriman is signing with the Jets on a one-year deal in which he can earn up to $8 million with $6 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, per Perriman's agent, on Tuesday evening.

A first-round bust for the Ravens selected 26th in the 2015 NFL Draft, Perriman made his way to the Browns in 2018, but the trade for Odell Beckham essentially crowded the receiver room and Perriman made it to Tampa in 2019.

Perriman's 645 yards receiving and six touchdowns that he tallied with the Buccaneers last year were each career-highs and had him tabbed as the No. 68 free agent in the NFL.com 101.

Now, on the same day as news of Robby Anderson making his way to the Panthers, the Jets fill a need at receiver with Perriman, hoping they'll see the 2019 version.