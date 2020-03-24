Panthers signing ex-Jets WR Robby Anderson

The top wide receiver left on the market found a home.

Robby Anderson is signing a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The deal is worth $20 million, with $12 million in 2020, Rapoport added.

The New York Daily News first reported the signing.

After the receiver market was slow out of the gate of free agency, it's finally gotten to a gallop, with the No. 23 available player in NFL.com's Top 101 free agents list off the board.

In Carolina, Anderson rejoins new coach Matt Rhule, who he played for at Temple.

Anderson's addition to the Panthers adds another super-speed element alongside D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel on a Teddy Bridgewater-led offense. The trio could blow the top off of defenses from any side of the field.

In four years with the Jets, Anderson splashed track speed, able to blast by defensive backs with ease. His play, however, was inconsistent, as he earned more than 800 yards just once in his career. The 26 year old generated 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

When he's on, however, Anderson can be a menace for secondaries, capable of taking it to the house on any play.

Speed gets paid in the NFL, and $12 million in Year 1 of the deal is solid for both parties. The contract also allows Anderson to hit the market again in two years when he'll be turning 29.