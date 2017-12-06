Best, worst fantasy football playoff matchups by FPA

When it comes to the fantasy playoffs, managers are looking for every edge they can get. For some, that includes reading all of the content on NFL.com/fantasy (which I strongly encourage). Others might like fantasy points against matchups data to do the heavy lifting for them. While I don't advise letting that lone factor dictate how you build your lineups, looking at a player's playoff schedule can provide some utility.

With that in mind, below are the players/teams ranked 1 to 32 in terms of the best fantasy football matchups for the playoffs (Weeks 14-16) based on fantasy points against at each main position (QB, RB, WR, TE). Use this data as you see fit, whether to decide between a tie in your lineup, figuring out who to add/drop, or what have you. I'll update this each Tuesday after the new FPA data becomes available. Have at it.

Quarterback, team: Average FPA for playoff opponents

1) Philip Rivers, Chargers: 18.3

2) Trevor Siemian, Broncos: 17.8

3) Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints: 17.6

4) Blaine Gabbert, Cardinals: 17.4

5) Tyrod Taylor, Bills: 17.3

6) Blake Bortles, Jaguars: 17.2

7) Derek Carr, Raiders: 16.9

8) Eli Manning, Giants: 16.9

9) Dak Prescott, Cowboys: 16.8

10) Marcus Mariota, Titans: 16.7

11) Matt Ryan, Falcons: 16.6

12) Jay Cutler, Dolphins: 16.6

13) Mitchell Trubisky, Bears: 16.5

14) Carson Wentz, Eagles: 16.5

15) Joe Flacco, Ravens: 16.2

16) Kirk Cousins, Redskins: 15.9

17) Jameis Winston, Buccaneers: 15.8

18) Alex Smith, Chiefs: 15.7

19) Cam Newton, Panthers: 15.6

20) Case Keenum, Vikings: 15.5

21) Matthew Stafford, Lions: 15.4

22) Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: 15.3

23) Josh McCown, Jets: 15.1

24) Brett Hundley, Packers: 15.1

25) Jared Goff, Rams: 15.1

26) Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: 14.7

27) Andy Dalton, Bengals: 14.4

28) Tom Brady, Patriots: 14.4

29) Tom Savage, Texans: 13.5

30) DeShone Kizer, Browns: 13.2

31) Jacoby Brissett, Colts: 12.9

32) Russell Wilson, Seahawks: 12.8

Running back(s), team: Average FPA for playoff opponents

1) DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, Titans: 20.1

2) LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Eagles: 19.9

3) Kenyan Drake, Dolphins: 19.8

4) Frank Gore, Marlon Mack, Colts: 19.7

5) Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, Patriots: 19.5

6) Mike Davis, Seahawks: 19.3

7) LeSean McCoy, Bills: 19.3

8) Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Bears: 19.0

9) C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Broncos: 18.9

10) Kareem Hunt, Chiefs: 18.9

11) Lamar Miller, Andre Ellington, Texans: 18.7

12) Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Lions: 18.6

13) Adrian Peterson, Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals: 18.4

14) Peyton Barber, Doug Martin, Buccaneers: 18.4

15) Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Browns: 18.4

16) Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Jets: 18.2

17) Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Chargers: 18.2

18) Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Falcons: 18.1

19) Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon, Vikings: 18.0

20) Alex Collins, Danny Woodhead, Ravens: 17.9

21) Samaje Perine, Redskins: 17.8

22) Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Saints: 17.5

23) Alfred Morris, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys: 17.4

24) Le'Veon Bell, Steelers: 17.2

25) Leonard Fournette, Jaguars: 17.1

26) Giovani Bernard, Joe Mixon, Bengals: 17.0

27) Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: 17.0

28) Carlos Hyde, 49ers: 16.3

29) Marshawn Lynch, DeAndre Washington, Raiders: 16.3

30) Orleans Darkwa, Giants: 15.7

31) Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Packers: 15.2

32) Todd Gurley, Rams: 14.5

Wide receiver(s), team: Average FPA for playoff opponents

1) Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Raiders: 23.3

2) Devin Funchess, Panthers: 23.2

3) Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin, Chargers: 22.5

4) Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, Dolphins: 22.3

5) Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Falcons: 22.1

6) Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson, Bills: 21.8

7) Sterling Shepard, Giants: 21.8

8) Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Lions: 21.8

9) Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos: 21.5

10) Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, Jaguars: 21.3

11) Dez Byrant, Cowboys: 21.0

12) Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals: 20.9

13) Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Vikings: 20.8

14) Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp, Rams: 20.7

15) Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers: 20.5

16) Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman, Browns: 20.3

17) Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, Ravens: 20.2

18) A.J. Green, Bengals: 20.0

19) Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Eagles: 19.9

20) Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis, Titans: 19.9

21) Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Packers: 19.8

22) Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Redskins: 19.5

23) Tyreek Hill, Chiefs: 19.5

24) Marqiuise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, 49ers: 19.4

25) Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers: 19.2

26) Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr., Saints: 19.0

27) Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Jets: 18.8

28) Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Patriots: 18.7

29) Dontrelle Inman, Bears: 18.6

30) Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson, Seahawks: 18.4

31) T.Y. Hilton, Colts: 17.2

32) DeAndre Hopkins, Texans: 17.1

Tight end(s), team: Average FPA for playoff opponents

1) Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals: 9.7

2) Virgil Green, Broncos: 9.3

3) Jason Witten, Cowboys: 9.2

4) Zach Ertz, Eagles: 8.8

5) Adam Shaheen, Bears: 8.6

6) Jack Doyle, Colts: 8.5

7) Charles Clay, Bills: 8.5

8) Hunter Henry, Chargers: 8.4

9) Benjamin Watson, Ravens: 8.2

10) Travis Kelce, Chiefs: 8.1

11) Jesse James, Steelers: 8.0

12) Vernon Davis, Redskins: 8.0

13) Garrett Celek, 49ers: 8.0

14) Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars: 7.9

15) Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets: 7.8

16) Rob Gronkowski, Patriots: 7.6

17) Josh Hill, Saints: 7.5

18) Richard Rodgers, Packers: 7.4

19) Gerald Everett, Rams: 7.3

20) Evan Engram, Giants: 7.3

21) Tyler Kroft, Bengals: 7.0

22) Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, Buccaneers: 7.0

23) Jared Cook, Raiders: 6.9

24) Jimmy Graham, Seahawks: 6.9

25) Delanie Walker, Titans: 6.8

26) Julius Thomas, Dolphins: 6.7

27) David Njoku, Seth DeValve, Browns: 6.5

28) Stephen Anderson, Texans: 6.5

29) Austin Hooper, Falcons: 6.3

30) Eric Ebron, Lions: 6.1

31) Kyle Rudolph, Vikings: 5.8

32) Greg Olsen, Ed Dickson, Panthers: 5.6

