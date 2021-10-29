Week 8 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best RB matchups

Joe Mixon at Jets: Mixon is a must-start option each week off of volume alone, but especially this week in a great matchup. The Jets have given up the most fantasy PPG to RBs at 38.37 -- that is over seven points per game more than the next closest team. They've allowed the most catches per game (8.7), scrimmage yards per game (193.7) and the second-most touchdowns to running backs (11). Mixon is a must start RB1.

James Robinson at Seahawks: Robinson was on bye last week but do not forget how well he was playing before that. He had at least 19 touches and fantasy points in each of the four games before the bye. There is no reason that should change. Especially not in a great matchup against the Seahawks, who struggle against the run. They have allowed 182 scrimmage yards per game, as well as over seven catches per game to running backs. They've allowed 31.06 fantasy PPG to the position, the second-most in the NFL.

Best WR matchups

Michael Pittman vs. Titans: Pittman has been playing good ball as of late, scoring over 20 fantasy points in two of his past three games. That could continue this week as the Titans have allowed the most fantasy PPG to receivers (48.03). They've given up 226 yards per game and 10 touchdowns to wideouts this year. Eight receivers have already topped 19 against them, and Pittman has a strong chance to make it nine this week.