Week 8 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

This week will certainly be easier setting lineups than last. There are only two teams on byes compared to six last week. But, there are still injuries that we have to worry about and if one is plaguing your team you may be in need of some streaming options. Or perhaps you are wondering which studs are worth paying up for in daily and which are best avoided. This will help you make all those fantasy decisions and more!
Best QB matchups
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Football Team: Bridgewater struggled on national TV last week, but he was clearly playing at less than 100 percent. The extended time off certainly helps, and the matchup could not be any better this week. Washington has allowed 26.39 fantasy PPG, including giving up 311 passing yards per game and a league-high 2.7 passing TDs per game. The last six QBs to face them have all topped 22 fantasy points -- with three topping 29 fantasy points. In that span QBs are averaging 28 fantasy PPG. Bridgewater should bring a safe floor, and has a chance to showcase his ceiling, especially with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) back.
Daniel Jones vs. Chiefs: After a couple of down fantasy weeks, Jones looked better last week throwing for 203 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed for 28 yards. He has a great matchup this week on Monday Night Football, facing a Chiefs defense that has allowed 24.14 fantasy PPG, the second-most in the NFL. That includes an average of 285 passing yards per game and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game. They also have allowed 34 rushing yards per game and four rushing TDs to QBs so far, which bodes well for Danny Dimes. He is a strong streaming option this week.
Other favorable QB matchups: Sam Darnold at Falcons, Ben Roethlisberger at Browns, Justin Fields vs. 49ers, Carson Wentz vs. Titans.
Best RB matchups
Joe Mixon at Jets: Mixon is a must-start option each week off of volume alone, but especially this week in a great matchup. The Jets have given up the most fantasy PPG to RBs at 38.37 -- that is over seven points per game more than the next closest team. They've allowed the most catches per game (8.7), scrimmage yards per game (193.7) and the second-most touchdowns to running backs (11). Mixon is a must start RB1.
James Robinson at Seahawks: Robinson was on bye last week but do not forget how well he was playing before that. He had at least 19 touches and fantasy points in each of the four games before the bye. There is no reason that should change. Especially not in a great matchup against the Seahawks, who struggle against the run. They have allowed 182 scrimmage yards per game, as well as over seven catches per game to running backs. They've allowed 31.06 fantasy PPG to the position, the second-most in the NFL.
Other favorable RB matchups: D'Andre Swift/Jamaal Williams vs. Eagles, Kenneth Gainwell/Boston Scott at Lions, Damien Harris/Brandon Bolden at Chargers.
Best WR matchups
Michael Pittman vs. Titans: Pittman has been playing good ball as of late, scoring over 20 fantasy points in two of his past three games. That could continue this week as the Titans have allowed the most fantasy PPG to receivers (48.03). They've given up 226 yards per game and 10 touchdowns to wideouts this year. Eight receivers have already topped 19 against them, and Pittman has a strong chance to make it nine this week.
Courtland Sutton/Jerry Jeudy vs. Football Team: The Football Team has allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to wideouts this season (46.11). That includes 205 yards per game and 11 touchdowns to the position. Sutton has been playing well as of late and should be viewed as a WR2 in this matchup. Jeudy will play for the first time since Week 1, and he remains a breakout candidate. Since its his first game back, he is more of a borderline WR2/3. Both bring a lot of upside in this matchup, but the usage of the two needs to be monitored.
Other favorable WR matchups: Stefon Diggs/Emmanuel Sanders/Cole Beasley at Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr./Jarvis Landry vs. Steelers, Deebo Samuel at Bears.
Best TE matchups
Hunter Henry at Chargers: Henry has scored a touchdown in four straight games, the longest current streak. He has scored double-digit fantasy points in four straight. The floor is not the safest if he doesn't score, but in this favorable matchup he is a TE1. The Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to TEs at (19.27), which consists of 79 yards per game and five touchdowns.
Tyler Higbee at Texans: The Texans have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends, at 18.27. They have given up a league-high seven touchdowns to the position. Last week, they allowed 16 fantasy points to Zach Ertz in his Cardinals debut. He was the fifth tight end to reach double-digit fantasy points and the third to score 16-or-more. Higbee sees enough weekly volume in the Rams offense to be a weekly TE1, but especially this week given the matchup.
Other favorable TE matchups: Gerald Everett vs. Jaguars, Evan Engram at Chiefs, Anthony Firkser at Colts, T.J. Hockenson vs. Eagles.
Toughest QB matchups
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills: Tagovailoa has been playing well, taking advantage of good matchups like he is suppose too. But the Bills are anything but a good matchup. They've allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to the position (11.18). They allowed seven touchdowns, passing or rushing, to QBs and have 10 interceptions on the season. It's a week to get away from Tagovailoa in one QB formats. In two QB leagues he is still in play as a QB2.
Tom Brady at Saints: The Saints have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs at 13.52 per game. They've allowed a league-low six passing or rushing TDs to QBs and have nine interceptions. But Tom Brady is no regular QB. The Bucs offense might be the best in the league, and Brady is making a strong MVP case. Brady played the Saints three times last year if you count the playoffs, he threw three touchdowns and topped 20 fantasy points in two of them and was held to less than three fantasy points in the other game. He remains a QB1, but more lower end than usual.
Other tough QB matchups: Taylor Heinicke at Broncos, Justin Herbert vs. Patriots, Mac Jones at Chargers.
Toughest RB matchups
Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Panthers: After struggling against the run last season, the Panthers have been the stingiest defense to running backs this season. They've allowed just 15.23 fantasy PPG to the position, including just 101 yards per game and three total touchdowns. But Patterson is no ordinary running back. He has played 25 percent of his snaps out wide, and in Week 7 that number was 37 percent. Instead of just leaving the field to get Mike Davis in, he can line up out wide. He is the ultimate swiss army knife. It led to him playing a season high 73 percent of the snaps, with 14 carries and five targets. He has over five targets and 14 fantasy points in every game since Week 2. He is an RB1 most weeks and can still be started despite the tough matchup.
Myles Gaskin vs. Bills: The Bills have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to RBs this season (16.95). That includes just 98 yards per game and four total touchdowns. They've also limited catches, allowing just three per game to backs. Gaskin has been playing better as of late, but he remains up and down and Miami will get three running backs involved. He is a flex option in this matchup.
Other tough RB matchups: Derrick Henry at Colts, Leonard Fournette at Saints, Najee Harris at Browns, Nick Chubb/D'Ernest Johnson vs. Steelers.
Toughest WR matchups
Jakobi Meyers at Chargers: The Chargers have been the toughest matchup for receivers, as they have allowed a league-low 25.42 fantasy PPG to the position. They've given up just 111 yards per game and three total touchdowns to wideouts. You already know to sit the other Patriots receivers, but Meyers has been useful for fantasy at times. He has been held in check as of late, however, seeing seven targets or fewer in the last three games, after seeing at least a dozen in the two games prior. He has scored less than 12 fantasy points in each of the last three. In this tough matchup you would be best to get away from Meyers.
Jaylen Waddle/DeVante Parker vs. Bills: The Bills have issued the second-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers at 26.92 per game. That includes giving up just 124 yards per game and two touchdowns to the position. Waddle has been playing well as of late, taking advantage of good matchups. This is anything but that. He remains a volume WR3 or flex option, but this is a week to get away from him, especially since Parker could take some of that volume. Parker is a deeper flex option. When these teams met in Week 2 Waddle caught six passes for 48 yards (10.8 PPR points) and Parker had five catches for 42 yards (9.2 PPR points).
Other tough WR matchups: Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins/Tyler Boyd at Jets, Kalif Raymond/Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Eagles, Cooper Kupp/Robert Woods at Texans.
Toughest TE matchups
Ricky Seals-Jones at Broncos: Denver has allowed just 8.24 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the third-fewest in the NFL. They have yet to allow a touchdown. Seals-Jones though has seen enough volume as of late to warrant using even in a tough matchup. In the past three weeks, he has played every snap but one, has seen at least six targets in each game and scored between nine and 16 fantasy points. He is a TE1 until Logan Thomas returns.
Mo Alie-Cox vs. Titans: The Titans have played well against tight ends, despite struggling mightily against receivers. They've given up just 8.26 fantasy PPG to the position, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. That is less than 30 yards per week and just two touchdowns on the year. Cox does not see as much volume as we would like, but he does have four touchdowns in the past four games, topping eight fantasy points in each. That is enough to make him a streaming option, despite the matchup.
Other tough TE matchups: Jared Cook vs. Patriots, Ross Dwelley at Bears, Rob Gronkowski/O.J. Howard at Saints, Cole Kmet vs. 49ers.
Notable Receivers with the Best WR/CB Matchups (*per PFF*):
- Cooper Kupp
- Deebo Samuel
- Justin Jefferson
- A.J. Brown
- DK Metcalf
- Stefon Diggs
- Courtland Sutton
- Mike Evans
- Allen Robinson
- DJ Moore
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Adam Thielen
- Tyreek Hill
- Chris Godwin
- Tyler Lockett
- Jarvis Landry
- Julio Jones
- Keenan Allen
- Tim Patrick
- Marvin Jones Jr
Notable Receivers with the Toughest WR/CB Matchup (*per PFF*):
- Nico Collins
- John Ross
- Adam Humphries
- Kalif Raymond
- Mecole Hardman
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Darius Slayton
- Jaylen Waddle
- Jamal Agnew
- Danny Amendola
- Elijah Moore
- Rashard Higgins
- Chase Claypool
- Laviska Shenault Jr.
- Jerry Jeudy
- Brandin Cooks
- Darnell Mooney
- Russell Gage
- Jalen Reagor
- Marquez Callaway