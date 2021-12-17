Week 15 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Toughest WR matchups

D.J. Moore/Robby Anderson at Bills: The Bills have been very tough against receivers all season long. Currently they have allowed 26.12 fantasy PPG to receivers, by far the fewest in the NFL this season. They have allowed just 122 yards per game and five touchdowns all year to the position, all of which is the least allowed in the league. Moore is a volume dependent WR, who does not bring a very high ceiling in this offense. Plus, with Carolina wanting to run more and using multiple QBs, just avoid this situation. Anderson is coming off a good game, but I would not trust him in the fantasy playoffs.

Michael Pittman vs. Patriots: The Patriots always try to take away a team's best weapon, but they likely will not be able to stop the beast that is Jonathan Taylor. That means they could game plan Pittman out. The Pats have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers (28.89) this year. Pittman is the WR36 since Week 10 averaging just over 10 fantasy PPG and does not have a TD in that span. The Patriots also have not allowed a top-25 WR in the past five games. Get away from Pittman if possible this week.

Other tough WR matchups: Washington WRs vs PHI, Stefon Diggs/Cole Beasley/Gabriel Davis vs. Panthers, Browns WRs vs. Raiders.

Toughest TE matchups

Jack Doyle/Mo Alie-Cox vs. Patriots: The Patriots have been very tough against tight ends this season giving up a league-low 7.85 fantasy PPG to the position. That includes just giving up an average of 28 yards per game to the position. The Colts tight ends have been tough to trust this season and in the toughest matchup for the position they should be avoided.