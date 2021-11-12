Week 10 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

It's Week 10 already! I know you may have heard that elsewhere this week but for real, its already Week 10 -- the season is flying by! While it's the longest fantasy season ever, there are still teams that are starting to run out of time. They may need a win, or feel like they do, to stay in the race. Each lineup decision becomes a little more important as we run out of time. This article, paired with the Week 10 rankings, should help you get those lineups set and ready to go on a run!
Best QB matchups
Tom Brady at Football Team: Washington has allowed the most fantasy PPG to QBs this season (24.67), which includes nearly 300 passing yards and 2.5 passing touchdowns per game. The wild part is -- that would be a down game for Brady as he averages 331 passing yards and three passing TDs per game. The G.O.A.T. may be having his best year yet and this has the potential to be one of his biggest games of the season.
Derek Carr vs. Chiefs: The Chiefs have given up the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs (21.89). Carr is also no stranger to this Chiefs defense and had a lot of success against them last season. In 2020, Carr averaged 311 passing yards, three touchdowns and 22.8 fantasy PPG against Kansas City. He topped 21 fantasy points each time he faced them. And yet, the defense has played even worse this season. Carr is a strong streaming option.
Other favorable QB matchups: Matthew Stafford at 49ers, Trevor Lawrence at Colts, Dak Prescott vs. Falcons, Matt Ryan at Cowboys.
Best RB matchups
Devin Singletary at Jets: The Jets have allowed 39.21 fantasy PPG to RBs this season, by far the most in the NFL. In fact, no other is even allowing 30 per game to the position. The Jets have allowed the most catches per game (8.0), yards per game (197.1) and are tied for the most TDs (16) allowed to backs. Simply put, this is the absolute best matchup for RBs. It's been tough to trust a Bills running back, but last week Singletary saw eight targets, and he could be in for a big workload as Zack Moss is in the concussion protocol. If Moss sits, Singletary is an RB2 with a lot of upside. If both suit up, they would be flex options in this matchup. Singletary would be the top option of the two, but it's close.
Najee Harris at Lions: This is an absolute smash spot for Harris against the Lions. Detroit has given up 29.93 fantasy PPG, the second-most in the NFL. That includes 16 touchdowns, tied with the Jets for the most in the league. Harris sees huge volume each week and is a must start RB1 each week – but this could be an especially big game for the rookie.
Other favorable RB matchups: Aaron Jones/A.J. Dillon vs. Seahawks, Melvin Gordon/Javonte Williams vs. Eagles, Ezekiel Elliott vs. Falcons.
Best WR matchups
Mike Evans/Chris Godwin at Football Team: This isn't just a good matchup for Brady -- it's a great one for his receivers as well. Washington has allowed 43.26 fantasy PPG to receivers, the second-most in the NFL. That includes 199 yards per game and 11 touchdowns to the position. Evans is ranked as a top five receiver for me, while Godwin is a WR2, if he plays. If Godwin sits, Tyler Johnson becomes a viable streaming option.
A.J. Brown/Julio Jones vs. Saints: The Saints have given up 41.89 fantasy PPG to receivers this season, the fourth-most in the NFL. That's based on giving up an average of 199 yards per game and 10 touchdowns. Brown is a weekly must-start and is ranked as a top five receiver this week. Jones has been a let down so far, but this is a get-right spot for him. The Saints issue the fewest rushing yards per game to running backs, and without Derrick Henry, the Titans could really struggle on the ground. They will have to move the ball through the air, in this favorable matchup. If it doesn't happen this week for Julio, we have to worry when it ever will this season.
Other favorable WR matchups: Deonte Harris/Marquez Callaway at Titans, Marvin Jones/Jamal Agnew at Colts, Keenan Allen/Mike Williams vs Vikings.
Best TE matchups
Noah Fant vs. Eagles: Fant has been activated off the COVID-19 list just in time for a matchup against the Eagles, who allow the most fantasy PPG to tight ends (19.63). That includes 66 yards per game and a league-leading eight touchdowns to the position. Fant had been struggling before missing Week 9, but this matchup makes him a TE1.
Travis Kelce at Raiders: The Raiders have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to tight ends (17.06). That includes 67 yards per game and five touchdowns. Kelce is no stranger to the Raiders. Last season in two games against Vegas he averaged 25.83 fantasy points, on 11 targets, eight catches, 117.5 yards per game and scored two touchdowns. He is the overall TE1 this week.
Other favorable TE matchups: Dan Arnold at Colts, Tyler Conklin at Chargers, Darren Waller vs. Chiefs.
Toughest QB matchups
Mike White vs Bills: The Bills have allowed just 11.09 fantasy PPG to QBs, the fewest in the NFL. The Bills have allowed just eight touchdown to QBs -- passing or rushing -- but have 12 takeaways. One QB topped 20 fantasy points against them -- Taylor Heinicke. The legend of Mike White will be put to the test this week. For fantasy, he is purely a deep option.
Baker Mayfield at Patriots: The Pats have given up the second-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs (13.41). They've allowed 13 total touchdowns to the position and have 14 takeaways. Only Dak Prescott and oddly enough, Davis Mills have topped 20 fantasy points against the Pats. Bill Belichick continues to make life tough for opposing signal callers and with Nick Chubb up in the air, you best believe he is focused on Mayfield. Mayfield is just a deeper QB2 in this tough matchup.
Other tough QB matchups: Jalen Hurts at Broncos, P.J. Walker at Cardinals, Kirk Cousins at Chargers, Kyler Murray vs. Panthers.
Toughest RB matchups
Michael Carter/Ty Johnson vs. Bills: The Bills have just been a tough matchup all around. On the season they have given up the fewest fantasy PPG to running backs (15.48). That includes just 95 scrimmage yards per game, the only team in the league to not allow triple digits. They also only give up 3.3 catches per game. But that will be put to the test this week as Mike White has thrown 38 percent of his passes this season to running backs. Carter averages 19.5 fantasy PPG, 8.7 targets, six catches and 114 scrimmage yards in games White starts. He can still be started in this tough matchup. Johnson has topped 11 fantasy points in four straight games and is a benefactor of all those RB passes as well. He is more of a deeper flex option.
James Robinson at Colts: Robinson has a chance to be back after missing last week due to a bruised heel. His first task is against a tough Colts defense that has allowed 18.12 fantasy PPG to backs, the second-fewest in the NFL. That includes just 120 scrimmage yards per game and four touchdowns to the position this season. Robinson faced the Colts once last year and scored 10 fantasy points against them. Volume alone makes Robinson an RB2 who you start even in tough matchups, but he is ranked lower this week than normal.
Other tough RB matchups: D'Andre Swift/Jamaal Williams at Steelers, James Conner/Eno Benjamin vs. Panthers, Adrian Peterson/Jeremy McNichols/D'Onta Foreman at Saints, Christian McCaffrey at Cardinals.
Toughest WR matchups
Elijah Moore/Corey Davis/Jamison Crowder vs. Bills: No surprise, but for a third straight position, the Bills allow the fewest fantasy points per game. They give up 25.35 fantasy PPG to receivers, which includes just 116 yards per game and two touchdowns all season, both the fewest in the NFL. Davis has a chance of returning this week, which only muddies things even more here. Moore finished as the overall WR1 in Week 9 and likely brings the most upside. But even he is more of a WR3 or flex option if Davis was to suit up. The other two are flex options here, who may bring safer floors, but lower ceilings.
Justin Jefferson/Adam Thielen at Chargers: The Chargers have issued just 25.98 fantasy points per week to receivers on average. So far this season they've allowed just 118 yards per game and four touchdowns to receivers. Jefferson has topped 12 fantasy points in all but one game and brings a lot of upside. He is matchup proof. Thielen on the other hand has been very touchdown dependent. He has single-digit fantasy points in both games without a TD this season and has 50 yards or less in four of his past six games, including just six yards last week. He is a boom-or-bust WR3 in this matchup.
Other tough WR matchups: Tyreek Hill at Raiders, Jerry Jeudy/Courtland Sutton vs. Eagles, DeAndre Hopkins/Christian Kirk/A.J. Green/Rondale Moore vs. Panthers, DK Metcalf/Tyler Lockett at Packers.
Toughest TE matchups
Austin Hooper at Patriots: The Pats have issued the fewest fantasy points in the NFL to tight ends this season. They allow an average of 7.84 fantasy PPG, including just 27 yards per game to the position. Hooper is purely just a deeper streaming option in good matchups, but this week is anything but that. Get away from him this week.
Dallas Goedert at Broncos: Denver has given up 7.97 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the third-fewest in the NFL. The Broncos are one of just three teams (Vikings, Saints) to not allow a touchdown to a tight end this season. They also give up just 41 yards per game to the position. Volume makes Goedert a weekly TE1, but this week he is ranked lower than normal and its not a great week to use him in daily.
Other tough TE matchups: Ian Thomas/Tommy Tremble at Cardinals, Adam Trautman at Titans, Jared Cook vs. Vikings, Anthony Firkser vs. Saints.
Notable Receivers with the Best WR/CB Matchups (per PFF):
- Chris Godwin
- Stefon Diggs
- DK Metcalf
- Cooper Kupp
- Davante Adams
- DeAndre Hopkins
- A.J. Brown
- Julio Jones
- Mike Evans
- Tyler Lockett
- Justin Jefferson
- CeeDee Lamb
- Courtland Sutton
- Amari Cooper
- Chase Claypool
- Diontae Johnson
- Adam Thielen
- Deonte Harris
- Marvin Jones Jr.
- Keenan Allen
Notable Receivers with the Toughest WR/CB Matchup (per PFF):
- Mecole Hardman
- Robby Anderson
- Terrace Marshall Jr.
- Adam Humphries
- Zach Pascal
- Denzel Mims
- Bryan Edwards
- Tre'Quan Smith
- Kalif Raymond
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Elijah Moore
- Jalen Reagor
- Jamison Crowder
- Nelson Agholor
- Jerry Jeudy
- K.J. Osborn
- Jakobi Meyers
- Kendrick Bourne
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Laviska Shenault Jr.