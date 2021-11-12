Week 10 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best RB matchups

Devin Singletary at Jets: The Jets have allowed 39.21 fantasy PPG to RBs this season, by far the most in the NFL. In fact, no other is even allowing 30 per game to the position. The Jets have allowed the most catches per game (8.0), yards per game (197.1) and are tied for the most TDs (16) allowed to backs. Simply put, this is the absolute best matchup for RBs. It's been tough to trust a Bills running back, but last week Singletary saw eight targets, and he could be in for a big workload as Zack Moss is in the concussion protocol. If Moss sits, Singletary is an RB2 with a lot of upside. If both suit up, they would be flex options in this matchup. Singletary would be the top option of the two, but it's close.

Najee Harris at Lions: This is an absolute smash spot for Harris against the Lions. Detroit has given up 29.93 fantasy PPG, the second-most in the NFL. That includes 16 touchdowns, tied with the Jets for the most in the league. Harris sees huge volume each week and is a must start RB1 each week – but this could be an especially big game for the rookie.

Best WR matchups

Mike Evans/Chris Godwin at Football Team: This isn't just a good matchup for Brady -- it's a great one for his receivers as well. Washington has allowed 43.26 fantasy PPG to receivers, the second-most in the NFL. That includes 199 yards per game and 11 touchdowns to the position. Evans is ranked as a top five receiver for me, while Godwin is a WR2, if he plays. If Godwin sits, Tyler Johnson becomes a viable streaming option.