Trust questions: Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady? Pack or 'Boys?

Cam clearly wasn't right in the first two weeks of the season. He missed Sunday's game at Arizona with a foot injury and has already been ruled out of this week's contest at Houston. Honestly, Panthers coach Ron Rivera deserves to take some heat here. Why was Newton even playing in the preseason, when he first hurt the foot? His 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame has taken a beating over his nine-year NFL career, and he was coming off his second shoulder surgery in less than two years. It's unfathomable that Rivera would put Cam in harm's way during games that don't count -- especially in today's climate, when just about every other slightly injured NFL star is kept in bubble wrap during August.