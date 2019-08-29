Super Bowl LIV predictions: Saints, Chiefs on collision course?

With the 2019 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020, in Miami.

Who will win Super Bowl LIV

New Orleans Saints (7 votes)

Brian Baldinger: Saints over Chiefs. The Saints are coming off not one but TWO soul-crushing postseason defeats. But for a team that has continued to get better and better, the third time is a charm.

Jeremy Bergman: Saints over Patriots. The Quadragenarian Quarrel comes one year late and right on time. Tom Brady outgains Drew Brees, but Alvin Kamara's three scores are enough to lead New Orleans to its second South Beach Super Bowl title in just over a decade.

Ali Bhanpuri: Saints over Chiefs. One day after capturing the league MVP, which has eluded him for nearly two decades, Drew Brees leads the Saints to their second ever Lombardi Trophy. He spends the rest of his days noshing on 19 years' worth of beignets and chicken fried steak po' boys.

Jeffri Chadiha: Saints over Patriots. New Orleans controls the game with Alvin Kamara dominating the Patriots' defense. He finishes with 200 total yards and becomes the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis.

DeAngelo Hall: Saints over Chiefs. Andy Reid will have to wait another year. Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and the Saints' defense help Drew Brees ride off into the sunset with a second Lombardi Trophy.

Shaun O'Hara: Saints over Chiefs. This is a game full of offensive superstars, and it doesn't disappoint. Sean Payton's trickery gives the Saints the edge and the Lombardi.

Kevin Patra: Saints over Chiefs. The Saints' defense, led by Cameron Jordan, puts the clamps on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-wire offense, allowing Drew Brees to hoist his second Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City Chiefs (5 votes)

Judy Battista: Chiefs over Eagles. In a showdown of the league's premier young quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes outguns Carson Wentz, and Andy Reid finally gets his Super Bowl.

Dan Hanzus: Chiefs over Eagles. The Eagles waited 52 years before they finally broke through for their first Super Bowl win. They'll get close to claiming their second title in three years, but it will be Patrick Mahomes hoisting the Chiefs' first Lombardi Trophy in half a century.

Steve Mariucci: Chiefs over Saints. Fifteen years since his last Super Bowl appearance, Andy Reid doesn't let this one slip away. His preparation and superb game plan pay off against the Saints, as his offense -- with Patrick Mahomes leading the way -- puts on one of the best performances ever seen on the big stage.

Dan Parr: Chiefs over Rams. In a rematch of last season's epic shootout, Patrick Mahomes gets his revenge in a similar point-scoring bonanza. Kansas City prevails, 55-45, to close out the NFL's 100th season.

Adam Schein: Chiefs over Packers. The Chiefs outscore the Packers in an epic quarterback showdown. It is Patrick Mahomes' time to shine.

Cleveland Browns (3 votes)

Tom Blair: Browns over Bears. I've never been able to plausibly pick Cleveland to win the Super Bowl before, and, let's be honest: There are no guarantees I'll ever be able to do it again. Whether the Browns collapse or actually win it all, I'd much rather fully embrace this moment, which could be the high point in my life as a Cleveland football fan, than look back and remember forcing myself to write something about Patrick Mahomes scoring a bunch of points. The poetic justice of this particular matchup, helping the nation move on from the traumatic end to the 2016 MLB playoffs, would be extra sweet.

Marc Sessler: Browns over Cowboys. Our world is a beautiful and mystical realm of the mind. Let's voyage to the deepest dreamscape, where the Cleveland Browns -- winless just two seasons ago -- do the unthinkable. Say hello to America's Team 2.0.

Joe Thomas: Browns over Seahawks. Cleveland prevails over Seattle in a low-scoring affair, 17-10, securing the Browns' first Super Bowl trophy and capping off an epic second season by Baker Mayfield.

New England Patriots (3 votes)

Charley Casserly: Patriots over Saints. With two weeks to prepare, Bill Belichick stymies the Saints' offense, and Tom Brady -- helped by a strong power ground game -- does enough in the fourth quarter to win another Super Bowl. It is Belichick's seventh, breaking the all-time record for NFL championships/Super Bowls won by a head coach. A fitting accomplishment for him, and incredible way to cap the 100th year of the NFL!

Marcel Reece: Patriots over Bears. Tom Brady avoids getting sacked by Khalil Mack and Co. -- thanks to a strong performance by the offensive line -- and Julian Edelman reaps the benefits by being named Super Bowl MVP for the second straight year.

Jim Trotter: Patriots over Saints. Because ... why not?

Philadelphia Eagles (2 votes)

Gennaro Filice: Eagles over Chiefs. Finally healthy for the playoffs, Carson Wentz caps off an MVP campaign by outdueling last season's award winner, Patrick Mahomes, in a supercharged Super Bowl. The Philly Extra Special -- a hidden-ball trick/RPO fever dream -- takes the world by storm.

Marcas Grant: Eagles over Texans. In a showdown between two of the league's top young quarterbacks, Carson Wentz exorcises the ghosts of playoffs past for Philly's second title.

Atlanta Falcons (1 vote)

Brooke Cersosimo: Falcons over Chiefs: The Falcons finally rid themselves of the 283-pound weight they've been carrying for three years. Matt Ryan gets everyone involved, as the Falcons' offense outduels Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. But it's Dan Quinn's defense that makes the difference with a late stop.

Chicago Bears (1 vote)

Adam Rank: Bears over Patriots. Chicago's defense gets even better this season, Mitch Trubisky progresses as a passer and the Bears beat the Patriots. Not quite the rout from Super Bowl XX, but still.

Dallas Cowboys (1 vote)

Gil Brandt: Cowboys over Patriots. It's Dallas' turn again, as the Cowboys bring home their first title since the 1995 season. They have a very complete roster with a surplus of skill-position players and a much-improved defense, checking all the boxes in terms of what you need to win a Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers (1 vote)

James Jones: Packers over Raiders. The Matt LaFleur-Aaron Rodgers marriage is on full display, allowing Titletown to claim another Lombardi Trophy in the NFL's 100th season.

Los Angeles Chargers (1 vote)

Dave Dameshek: Chargers over Falcons. Phil Rivers hoists the silver trophy (guaranteeing a gold jacket in his future) ... but, in a repeat from Super Bowl 50 (Broncos vs. Panthers), the result is owed to an AFC West D dominating a splashy NFC South offense.

Los Angeles Rams (1 vote)

Maurice Jones-Drew: Rams over Jaguars. Sean McVay and the Rams got a taste of the Super Bowl last year. This time, this offense (especially Todd Gurley) goes off and L.A. wins it all.

Oakland Raiders (1 vote)

David Carr: Raiders over Falcons. All of Jon Gruden's moves pay off when his offense out-performs Matt Ryan's crew. The Raiders bring back a championship to Oakland in their farewell season.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1 vote)

Gregg Rosenthal: Steelers over Eagles: After breaking Andy Reid's heart again in the AFC Championship Game, Mike Tomlin's peaking defense delivers Ben Roethlisberger a third Super Bowl title.