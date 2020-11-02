True or false: Steelers NFL's best team? Dolphins the real deal? Patriots cooked?

The Steelers' 28-24 win over the Ravens in Baltimore was pulsating. The best contemporary rivalry in the NFL always lives up to the hype. Sunday's installment was no exception, with Pittsburgh's defense answering the bell twice in the final two minutes -- first stoning Lamar Jackson on a fourth-down run, then breaking up a last-second pass to the end zone -- to hold on for a narrow victory. The league's only undefeated team (7-0) found a way to win despite being outgained 457-221 on the yardage front.

When the Steelers went into halftime trailing 17-7, I honestly thought it was over. The Ravens don't blow double-digit leads at home. That's not in their DNA. But alas, Pittsburgh scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half to take a lead, and then ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ engineered an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to take the four-point lead that Mike Tomlin's defense made stand. It goes to show how special this version of Pittsburgh really could be. These Steelers can win any style of fight, in any possible way. Meanwhile, the Lamar-led Ravens officially have a big-game issue. Jackson has lost both of his playoff starts, and Baltimore (5-2) has fallen short in its two biggest tests thus far this season: going down Sunday and dropping another home game against the Chiefs back in Week 3.

So, the Steelers are the class of the AFC North. But are they the class of the NFL as a whole? No, that's a false take. It's Kansas City. It's always Kansas City when ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ is in the lineup. The 25-year-old shredded the hapless Jets on Sunday with five touchdown passes, marking the 11th time he's recorded four-plus scoring strikes in his 44 career starts (playoffs included).