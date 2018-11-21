Top 10 'old' QBs: Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers lead list

The Saints have an advantage on the rest of the league because they play with four downs rather than three. It's easy for Sean Payton to pull the trigger in high-leverage situations when he has a mismatch nightmare in Alvin Kamara, the game's most reliable positive outcome in Michael Thomas, a wild-card to keep defenses guessing in Taysom Hill and the best offensive line around. The key to the whole operation is Brees, a keyhole passer with Yoda's mastery of the quarterback's processing force and the Jedi's ability to escape Aaron Donald's clutches in tight spaces. Brees is on pace to shatter his own single-season record for completion percentage (76.9; the record is 72.0) while setting a new mark for passer rating (126.9; the record is 122.5). What separates him from the pack this season, however, is his uncanny penchant for spinning out of trouble to convert improbable third and fourth downs in tightly contested games against quality opponents.