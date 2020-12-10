Top 10 NFL defenses for the 2020 season: Steelers, Saints lead the field

When diving into the numbers, it doesn't take long to see what's clear: Pittsburgh owns the NFL's best defense.





The Steelers rank first, second or third in each of these categories: takeaways, sacks per pass attempt, points allowed per game, passing yards per game and total yards per game. They're in the top eight in third-down percentage, rushing yards per game and red-zone percentage.





The Next Gen Stats are even more impressive. Pittsburgh ranks first by a wide margin in disruptions (184; the next closest is Cleveland with 151), QB pressure percentage (39.6), hurries (122, the only team to break 100 so far), owns a 38-pressure lead in QB pressures and is the only team to break 34 percent in disruption rate (Pittsburgh is way above it at 40.7 percent). The Steelers blitz plenty but trail two other teams on this list in frequency, yet they're getting to the quarterback more often than any other unit in the league.





T.J. Watt﻿'s performance has plenty to do with these astronomical numbers. Watt's effectiveness has only been topped by his availability, as he's used his additional games played to sprint past Cleveland's Myles Garrett in total disruptions and disruption rate, owning the only disruption rate above 20 percent in the entire NFL. Watt leads the leagues in sacks with 12, and while he's only caused one turnover via pressure, he's also defended six passes. Only Emmanuel Ogbah and Jason Pierre-Paul are near him in that regard among the top 10 defenders in total sacks.





Pittsburgh's play is the product of a group performing as a cohesive unit, led by the havoc-wreaking of Watt, even as other key players (﻿Devin Bush﻿, Bud Dupree﻿) have been lost to season-ending injuries. Sometimes, the culture and system can elevate a unit even with personnel losses, and Pittsburgh serves as a prime example of this.