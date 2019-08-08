 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Tony Pollard 'has stuck out' with Ezekiel Elliott absent

Published: Aug 08, 2019 at 02:47 AM

While the Dallas Cowboysfront office has been adamant that it expects to reach a deal with Ezekiel Elliott, coach Jason Garrett has to at least prepare for life without him.

Rookie running back Tony Pollard has apparently made that worst-case scenario a little more palatable through two weeks of training camp.

By all accounts, the fourth-round selection has made the most of the first-team reps he otherwise would have not gotten if Zeke weren't holding out.

"Tony Pollard has done a real nice job out there," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "He's getting a little bit of everything. He's probably one that has stuck out for me if I were going to pick one."

His all-purpose potential was a big reason why the Cowboys picked Pollard in the first place

The 6-foot, 210-pound back routinely delivered while at Memphis despite never being the feature ball-carrier. Working alongside Darrell Henderson, now a rookie with the Rams, Pollard averaged 6.8 yards per carry, 12.4 yards per reception and 30.1 yards per kickoff return. Moreover, he scored nine touchdowns running, nine receiving and seven returning.

That versatility could be a precursor for his role with the Cowboys -- alongside Elliott.

"One of the most exciting players to me of this training camp," quarterback Dak Prescott called Pollard. "The things that he's been able to do running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield. He's making plays. ...

"He's going to help us out."

Garrett intimated that might happen sooner rather than later, and not because Zeke might ultimately miss games. Pollard has shown more than playmaking skills, proving to have a good grasp on pass blocking as well.

"He is someone who continues to play fast," Garrett said. "He doesn't look like he's not playing to his speed because he is thinking too much."

The more Pollard produces, Garrett could be thinking about how to pair his favorite toy with his new one. The latter seems to be putting this unexpected opportunity in the proper perspective.

"I'm in the playbook every night,'' Pollard said. "Every night you have to learn what you just did in practice and get up on a new install. Just trying to stay a step ahead. I always stay ready so I don't have to get ready."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2026 NFL schedule release: NFL teams get creative on social media

The 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released in its entirety. Here is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday's unveiling.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Bears, Bills-Broncos, Rams-Seahawks in Christmas tripleheader

Christmas Day's NFL tripleheader features a trio of playoff rematches with Packers at Bears, Bills at Broncos and Rams at Seahawks.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Rams, Chiefs-Bills and Broncos-Steelers highlight Thanksgiving Week

Week 12 will kick off with a Thanksgiving Eve tilt to set the table for the now-annual Thanksgiving Day tripleheader, which will be followed with the league's burgeoning tradition of a showcase game on Black Friday.

news

2026 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team opponents

The NFL announced team-by-team opponents and select prime-time games for the 2026 preseason on Thursday.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Complete slate of Week 1 games

The NFL released the complete 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday. Check out your favorite team's Week 1 matchup.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants rookie CB Thaddeus Dixon tears Achilles, placed on IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Report: Malik Nabers underwent 'cleanup' procedure on injured knee; Giants hopeful WR will be ready Wk 1

The status of New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers for Week 1 remains a question mark as we press toward the summer.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Lions to host Bears to kick off Thanksgiving Day slate

When the Detroit Lions play for the 86th time on Thanksgiving Day, they will oppose a division rival for the fourth straight season as they host the Chicago Bears in a marquee Week 12 showdown.

news

Broncos' Nik Bonitto: 'Everybody would love' Von Miller reunion in Denver

Future Hall of Famer Von Miller has said he'd like to return to Denver, but is a reunion in the cards for a Broncos defense with a stellar rotation?

news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins eyeing first 1,000-yard, 10-TD season

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has put up two 1,000-yard campaigns in his six year career. He's also put up two double-digit TD seasons. This year, he'd like to combine the two milestones.

news

NFL Network: Dolphins, RB De'Von Achane agree to terms on four-year, $64 million extension

De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement on a four-year, $64 million contract extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Seahawks sign second-round safety Bud Clark

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.