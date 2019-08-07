Training Camp Buzz: Raiders S Abram talks 'too much?'

The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".

» "You strike the fear in some wide receivers."

"You say some like you wouldn't be scared."

"Who, me? Absolutely not."

"If I lacerate your kidneys or bust your spleen, you wouldn't be scared?"

"Nah."

Things got interesting between Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram and Steve Smith Sr. on Wednesday's edition of Inside Training Camp Live. The retired receiver praised Abram's playing style while also calling him out for hitting teammates in practice without pads, something Oakland coach Jon Gruden addressed in the season debut of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

"I only know to play the game one way and it's fast, full speed," Abram said. "It's kind of just slowing myself down, just learning the right practice etiquette. That's just one thing he (Gruden) harps on because he's here for the safety. He wants to come out of camp healthy with all of our players, so he just has to slow me down at times."

Smith clearly felt like he needed to do the same, explaining that veterans don't care to hear much out of rookies in training camp. He then asked the zealous newcomer if he's a talker or a listener.

"Some people say I talk too much sometimes, but that's just me being me," he said. "It all depends on the setting. When we're off the field and in a playful setting, I ain't going to lie, I'm a kid. I like to play, I like to talk, I like to have fun. But when we hit the meeting room, we hit the film, we hit the field, I'm locked in. You can talk to a lot of the older veterans and they'll tell you, he's a kid off the field but on the field I'm very mature. You've heard some coaches refer to me as a fourth-year, fifth-year guy the way I communicate, the way I go about my business on the field."

For what it's worth, Smith said he loves what he's seen on film from the first-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, affectionately labeling Abram a "slobberknocker" for his hitting ability. But as a former wideout who liked to mix it up himself once upon a time, Smith reminded the first-year DB that offensive players can hit defensive players, too.

"You're talking as a lion," Smith said. "But sometimes what you don't understand, though, young man, is every lion can become a gazelle.

We'll see who hits who when Abram and the Raiders make their preseason debut Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. You know Smith will be watching.

» Lions coach Matt Patricia rolled up to his 1-on-1 interview with NFL Network's Willie McGinest on an ATV. Patricia is recovering from foot surgery.