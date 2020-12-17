Tom Brady, Philip Rivers among top 10 free-agent signings of 2020

Contract: Two years, $50 million.





Did we really expect it to be anyone else? Brady made the biggest headlines of the offseason roster churn when he said goodbye to New England, packed his bags and moved south to Tampa, where he has the Buccaneers right in the thick of the playoff hunt. Tampa Bay has had to work out its issues throughout the season, but Brady seems to be growing comfortable, even as Bruce Arians' offense has asked him to do things he hasn't done in years. A perfect example: Brady's 9.1 air yards per attempt are the most for the QB in a season in the last five years, and that's tied for the third-highest figure in the NFL.





So Tampa Bay wants to push the ball down the field, sure, but that's not the only route the Buccaneers can take to success. Brady's 64.6 completion percentage on intermediate passes (10-19 air yards) is the sixth-highest rate in the league, and his 119.0 passer rating on such attempts is the eighth-highest. And with the Bucs still needing the run game, play-action has also worked for Brady, who has posted a passer rating of 124.0 (fourth-highest rate in the NFL) on such attempts.





Brady's traditional line is as expected: 64.8 completion percentage, 3,496 yards and a 30:11 TD-to-INT ratio. His Buccaneers are second in the NFC wild-card race and looking at a postseason berth if things hold through the rest of the season. After Tampa Bay slogged through the Jameis Winston era, the first year of Tompa Bay has the Buccaneers in position to make a playoff run.