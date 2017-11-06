The Debrief, Week 9: Cowboys surging with all eyes on them

Rayne Dakota Prescott is playing smart, efficient football with the usual lack of hype that follows successful second acts. And he's getting more help from a defense that looks entirely different with linebacker Sean Lee back on the field and defensive end David Irvinghaving returned from his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. After an offseason where analysts (ahem) worried about the team's pass rush, Demarcus Lawrence, who had his own suspension last season, is in the mix for the Defensive Player of the Year award. The goal in Dallas since this offensive line came together has been for the defense to at least be average and opportunistic, a group that can play complementary football. Any unit that can hold the Chiefs to 17 points deserves respect.