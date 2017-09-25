Cowboys, Cardinals players lock arms during anthem

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Dallas Cowboys players and owner Jerry Jones locked arms and briefly took a knee on the field Monday night before standing on the sideline throughout the playing of the national anthem.

The Cowboys' players, with executive Stephen Jones and coach Jason Garrett among them, stood on the side of the field with locked arms just behind an American flag, which covered the field before Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals' players and staff performed a similar gesture during the anthem, locking arms as one with owner Michael Bidwill and coach Bruce Arians among them while standing near the end zone.

The display comes three days after President Trump stated at a political rally in Alabama that team owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem prior to games. The NFL, NFL Players Association and league owners have issued responses to Trump's statements. Players in every game Sunday took part in protests and displays of solidarity during the anthem before games.