NFL, NFLPA respond to President Trump's anthem comments

The NFL and NFLPA showed support for players and players' rights following remarks from President Donald Trump, who while speaking at a political rally on Friday, said NFL fans should boycott games and team owners should fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem prior to games.

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement released Saturday morning. "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith released this statement Saturday morning:

"The peaceful demonstrations by some of our players have generated a wide array of responses. Those opinions are protected speech and freedom that has been paid for by the sacrifice of men and women throughout history. This expression of speech has generated thoughtful discussion in our locker rooms and in board rooms.

"However, the line that marks the balance between the rights of every citizen in our great country gets crossed when someone is told to just 'shut up and play.'

"NFL Players do incredible things to contribute to their communities. NFL Players are part of a legacy of athletes in all sports who, throughout history, chose to be informed about the issues that impact them and their communities. They chose -- and still choose today -- to do something about those issues rather than comfortably living in the bubble of sports. Their decision is no different from the one made by countless others who refused to let 'what they do' define or restrict 'who they are' as Americans."

The responses came after Trump said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired. He's fired!' You know some owner is going to do that. He's going to say, 'That guy disrespects our flag; he's fired.' And that owner, they don't know it. They're friends of mine, many of them. They'll be the most popular person, for a week. They'll be the most popular person in this country."

Few owners have said anything publicly about players not standing for the anthem or making other gestures -- such as raising a fist during the playing of the anthem -- since free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick didn't stand during a Week 3 preseason game in 2016. Kaepernick said he's standing in protest of what he felt was unfair treatment of minorities by law enforcement and the legal system. Several players, like Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, have continued anthem protests initiated by Kaepernick, and have said they are doing so for the same reasons as Kaepernick did.

Teresa Kaepernick, Colin's mother, responded to Trump referring to players as, "Sons of bitches," on Twitter, stating, "Guess that makes me a proud bitch."

The response to Trump's comments on social media has been substantial and wide-ranging.

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

#Kaepernick we riding with you bro ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 23, 2017

Only validates @Kaepernick7 bringing social injustice to light, he kneeled hoping it'd bring attention to what he believed in... Has it not? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 23, 2017

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

Patriotism goes beyond a flag and an anthem ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 23, 2017

We'll "stick to football" when we see progress. Our Nations leader can't even set a good example of how it looks to be a great American ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 23, 2017