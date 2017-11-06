Teddy Bridgewater expected to be activated this week

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to be activated to the Vikings roster this week, which would give Minnesota options under center.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Bridgewater is expected to come off the physically unable to perform list before Wednesday's deadline, according to a source informed of the situation.

The Vikings, however, could stick with Case Keenum at quarterback until he falters. According to Rapoport, we shouldn't be surprised if Keenum keeps the starting gig. Minnesota is wary of removing Keenum in favor of Bridgewater, who hasn't played a game since January 10, 2016.

Keenum has played well during the Vikings' four-game winning streak ahead of their Week 9 bye. The 29-year-old is completing 63.9 percent of his passes on the season and earned 6.9 yards per attempt, with seven touchdowns to three interceptions.

Keenum's rapport with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs should provide confidence for the NFC North division leaders heading into a Week 10 tilt at Washington.

Sticking with Keenum would give Bridgewater more time to get back into a groove after the devastating knee injury wiped out all of 2016 and had some questioning whether the former first-round pick would ever play again in the NFL.

With Bridgewater set to come off the PUP list, the Vikings will have a decision to make on their QB depth chart. Minnesota currently has Keenum, Sam Bradford, and rookie Kyle Sloter on the roster. Adding Bridgewater to the mix would likely necessitate a move.

Bradford, who has missed six games and is still dealing with a knee issue, could be the odd man out. Rapoport reported, however, no decision has been made whether to shut down the team's opening-day starter.