Matthew Stafford, Lions surge past poor Packers

The Detroit Lions (4-4) and the Green Bay Packers (4-4) are two divisional foes passing in the night, as Detroit's prime-time 30-17 victory at Lambeau Field in Week 9 made abundantly clear. Here's what we learned:

1. Matthew Stafford is feeling it. The Lions quarterback was zoned in the second consecutive week against Green Bay, throwing with superior anticipation and touch for 365 yards at 11.4 yards per atempt. Unlike in the Lions' loss to Pittsburgh, Stafford hit pay dirt at Lambeau, tossing two dimes to Marvin Jones. His psychic timing with Jones and Golden Tate was Aaron Rodgers-esque in the injured QB's own building. Behind Stafford's deft play, Detroit did not attempt a punt on the evening.

When Stafford is rolling, his offense seems invincible -- until it enters the red zone, but we'll get to that soon. His return to MVP form comes at the perfect time for a Lions team that had lost three straight before Monday evening. Sitting at .500, Detroit has games against Cleveland, Chicago and Minnesota coming up. A clean sweep, a probable outcome if this offense continues to churn, could put the Lions ahead in the NFC North by the dawn of December.

2. Stafford's stellar evening highlighted all the more his lack of competition on the other side of the ball. In his third game filling in for Aaron Rodgers, Brett Hundley (245 yards, 6.4 YPA) improved only marginally upon his past limited performances. Early on, the Packers asked Hundley to move the pocket and get the ball into the hands of their faster playmakers (Randall Cobb, Trevor Davis) close to or behind the line of scrimmage, but Green Bay struggled gain productive yardage. When asked to stand in, the young QB was antsy, choosing to roll back and out of instead of stepping up into the pocket. Those counter-productive plays set Green Bay back all night long. Hundley played best when running the no-huddle, but Green Bay didn't utilize it until it had fallen behind three scores in the middle of the second half.

These are uncharted waters for the Packers, who are without a consistent deep-ball element and an identity on offense for the first time in nearly three decades. Mike McCarthy and Co. have not yet figured out how to move the ball in a post-Rodgers world, and it won't get easier for Hundley's bunch against a similarly fierce front seven in Chicago next week.

