Smith-Schuster shines as Steelers stuff Lions

This Rust Belt rumble saw a lot of field goals, bad play-calling and a breakout performance. The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) bested the Detroit Lions (3-4), 20-15. Here's what we learned:

1. Detroit lost this game at the goal line, bungling three second-half red-zone opportunities. On their first two second-half drives, Detroit had first-and-goal from the Steelers' 4, only to come away with just three points. The Lions, down one, turned the ball over on downs the first time around after calling two pass plays from the 1-yard line. A Steelers touchdown later, Detroit found itself in the same position, got stuffed on two Dwayne Washington runs and chose to then kick a field goal. Then, with just over two minutes to go, Detroit was back in the red zone, down five, and again went four-and-out.

2. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a joy. Rumored to be pushing Martavis Bryant out of town, the Steelers rookie continued his excellent run of play with a breakout game (7 rec, 193 yards, TD) on national television. Known more for his eccentric celebrations and bicycle dramatics, JuJu went down in Steelers lore with a 97-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter, the longest pass play in franchise history. With the score, JuJu became the only player in NFL history to tally four touchdowns before turning 21 years old. The Smith-Schuster era is just beginning in the Steel City. The same cannot be said for Bryant, who was a healthy scratch.

Around the NFL will have more on this game shortly.