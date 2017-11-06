Fed court to hear arguments in Elliott case Thursday

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals scheduled oral arguments regarding a preliminary injunction in the Ezekiel Elliott case for Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

Last week, the Second Circuit granted the NFL Players Association a brief administrative stay in the Elliott case, which allowed him to play in the Cowboys' 28-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

While the court's ruling was specific to Elliott's status for Week 9, an NFL spokesperson told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that Elliott is currently eligible for this Sunday's game at the Falcons. Elliott's eligibility, however, could change if the court decides to deny the NFLPA's request for an injunction.

"If he wins the injunction, if he's allowed to play pending the outcome of the appeal, it's most likely he plays the rest of the season," NFL Network legal analyst Gabe Feldman said last week. "There's a possibility he will play the rest of the season, but everything is still in doubt until the three-judge panel hears the case."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott in August after a year-long investigation into domestic violence allegations made against him by Tiffany Thompson, his former girlfriend. The NFL concluded he violated its personal conduct policy, which mandates a six-game suspension for a first-time domestic violence violation. Elliott, 22, was never charged and has denied wrongdoing.