Texans GM Nick Caserio on RB Joe Mixon trade: 'We're glad he's here hopefully for a few more years'

Published: Apr 21, 2024 at 11:43 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Joe Mixon will be getting a fresh start with his new squad.

After he was expected to be released by the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio made a call. As the voluntary offseason workout programs for 25 teams began earlier in the week, Caserio clarified how the Texans managed to trade for Mixon.

"Joe was set to be released. He was a player that we evaluated, and we thought could help our team in some capacity," Caserio said this week, via team transcript, when asked about acquiring Mixon. "So, to the earlier question, you get on the phone, talk to the team. 'Hey, we'd be interested. Would you guys be willing to give up a pick, or if we gave up a pick would you be interested?' That's kind of how the trade was consummated. Just relative to the commitment we made to Joe, Joe has been a productive player, pretty consistent player, and we think he can help our team. We're glad he's here hopefully for a few more years. That's how that all sort of came together."

Caserio and Houston seem confident Mixon can reach new heights in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's offense. Mixon's playstyle fits the Texans well, and with Devin Singletary heading to the New York Giants in free agency, adding a veteran like Mixon made sense for both sides.

The 27-year-old RB joins Houston's rushing attack that ranked 22nd in the league last season. Since 2021, Mixon has had 29 rushing touchdowns, which ranks third among RBs in that span, according to NFL Research.

Mixon, who's coming off his fourth 1,000-yard rushing season, joins a Texans squad that surprised many by clinching the AFC South with C.J. Stroud at the helm. Stroud's play led Houston to a 10-7 campaign and the Texans' first playoff appearance since 2019.

This offseason has been a historic one for the Texans. By signing pass rusher Danielle Hunter, and acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Mixon in trades, Houston became the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 1,000-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receptions, per NFL Research.

While the Texans look to add new talent around their young core in next week's draft, Houston hopes it can see Mixon flourish with a change of scenery in 2024.

