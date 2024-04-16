Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans brushes off rising expectations: 'We're always hunting' 

"The expectations on the outside don't permeate inside our building," he said, via the team's official transcript. "For us, when everyone is really striving and putting the work in to be better. And that's what it's all about. We don't care about expectations. Talk doesn't win games. We have to go out and play good football when that time comes."

The recent trade for star receiver Stefon Diggs vaulted the Texans' title odds, making the C.J. Stroud-led group one of the top five teams expected to compete for the conference title. The Diggs addition provides pedigree to the offense, and even if he's fallen off a little, he is a proven playmaker who should be a dangerous weapon in Bobby Slowik's operation.