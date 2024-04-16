While you were sleeping: Texans QB C.J. Stroud 'was actually asleep' when Stefon Diggs news broke

Stroud and Co. no doubt hope to have plenty of people talking about the Texans again next season.

Seventh in the NFL in passing yards for 2023, the Texans are welcoming back offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Stroud, who threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in 15 games, led Collins to a career season with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. Dell also shined in 11 games before he was lost to a broken fibula, turning in 47 grabs for 709 yards and seven TDs.

"Tank is back and he's starting to get in with our guys here with the offseason programs," Stroud said. "So, I'm excited to have Tank back. That was a devastating loss for us last year, losing him. He's such a dynamic player for us, such an inspiration for myself, a lot of our team. So, I'm excited to see Tank back working with our guys."

Though he played in 16 games a season ago, Metchie should be a full-go for the first time, having lost all of 2022 after a leukemia diagnosis.

"I think last year was good to get his feet back in the water coming off of an injury then something so traumatic like being sick how he was," Stroud said. "His mindset is that he's just ready to come back and ball. Not only is he a great football player, but he's a great person and I wouldn't want anybody else other than those guys in that room. Metchie is looking amazing. Everything that he will put on this field will be no surprise, but I think everybody in this room knows how special he can be, and he'll put that on the field."

And, of course, now a four-time Pro Bowler is in the building. Though Diggs had a somewhat sub-par showing in 2023 by his standards, it was still his sixth straight 1,000-yard campaign and his fourth year in a row with 100-plus catches (fifth overall).

"He adds a ton of value to that room," Stroud said. "There's a lot of wisdom that he carries that I think he'll spread to the other guys. He's been reaching out to really everybody and I think that whole room in general is going to be great. I think we're all going to feed off of each other. It's going to be very fun and very exciting just to work with everybody in that room and I'm very excited for it."

Stroud was excited for the future back in February during his time in Orlando, Florida.

Since then, Stroud woke up to the addition of a Pro Bowl wide receiver, is excited about the prospects of two more WRs returning to form and all the more confident in what lies ahead for Houston.