Cowboys WR George Pickens signs franchise tag for 2026 season

Set to become a free agent after his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens received the tag in February.

The 25-year-old broke out with a career-best showing in 2025 with his 93 receptions, 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns all tops in his four-year career en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

Though not the extension he wanted, Pickens' $27.3 million ranks 15th in APY currently.

Rapoport reported last week that the Cowboys had no plans to trade Pickens, a sentiment echoed in subsequent interviews with the Dallas brass.