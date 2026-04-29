Cowboys WR George Pickens signs franchise tag for 2026 season

George Pickens has now put pen to paper on his franchise tag, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver inked his one-year, $27.3 million fully guaranteed tender for 2026. The signing comes six days after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Pickens planned to sign the tag, but the delay in the official signing garnered concern as offseason Cowboys contract situations will do.
The team confirmed the shining shortly thereafter.
So, any crisis has been averted, it would seem.
Set to become a free agent after his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens received the tag in February.
The 25-year-old broke out with a career-best showing in 2025 with his 93 receptions, 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns all tops in his four-year career en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.
Though not the extension he wanted, Pickens' $27.3 million ranks 15th in APY currently.
Rapoport reported last week that the Cowboys had no plans to trade Pickens, a sentiment echoed in subsequent interviews with the Dallas brass.
The Cowboys previously called off long-term contract talks with Pickens. They still have until July 15 to work out an extension if they choose to pivot.