Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs: I'm a playmaker 

The position assigned to Caleb Downs heading into the NFL was safety. The new Dallas Cowboys defender is much more than that.

Downs joined The GBAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan on Monday and was asked if he considers himself a safety or a weapon to be deployed anywhere on the field.

"I would say I'm a defensive player," he responded. "Being able to play near the line of scrimmage, being able to play in the second level, third level, being able to do a lot of different things. You say a weapon, I would just say a full-rounded player. If you're a full-rounded player that can make plays in all facets of your defense and make your defense better, that's who you want on your team. Not necessarily, oh, I want somebody to be able to set the edge. That's great, but if he doesn't necessarily make the play then it doesn't matter. At the end of the day, you want playmakers, and that's what I am."

Ohio State used Downs primarily as a nickel, safety, and at times as an extra linebacker. His nose for the ball and ability to fit the run or cover any spot make him an extraordinary chess piece who can go wherever Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker needs. We've seen what a differnce that weapons like Kyle Hamilton and Nick Emmanwori can make by moving around. Downs isn't as big as those two, but he gives the Cowboys a movable playmaker. The intelligence and leadership Downs brings to the table can help transform the Dallas defense.

In a sign of respect, most opponents didn't test Downs during his college run, leading to just two interceptions each of the past three seasons. His ball skills portend to more if tried.

Downs was asked if he ever got bored in college, given how few teams targeted him. To his credit, the rookie gave an honest answer.

"Yeah, I'll honestly say yes," he said. "The ball not coming your way. Maybe the talent may not be as good that week. You don't always play high-level talent every week in college, so that's something you have to get used to. Sometimes those games, they can get boring just because the fact of you play a team that doesn't have as good of an offensive line, your D-line will pretty much make all the tackles. There wouldn't really be much to do those games. So, just get bored of not being in the action."