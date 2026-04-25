Cowboys riding high after key additions midway through draft: 'We've changed this defense'

The defensive change happening in Dallas began with the hiring of coordinator Christian Parker in January. The team has since been working tirelessly to acquire talent that fits the first-time DC's scheme, including a splashy offseason trade for veteran pass rusher Rashan Gary and the free-agent signings of defensive backs Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick.

Friday night's trade for Winters fulfilled perhaps one of the bigger needs on defense entering the draft. The Texas native is coming off a career-best season in San Francisco where he posted 101 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a defensive touchdown after seeing the most playing time of his young career.

Perhaps most importantly, Winters is expected to wear the green dot on the Cowboys' revamped defense.

"This is a guy we've been watching play for a while," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday. "He's got 17 starts [in 2025], rare speed and athleticism. Adds a veteran in that room for us, which is great."

Barham, on the other hand, is expected to be a versatile rookie who Parker can use in multiple ways, pointing to star Eagles LB Zack Baun as a comparison.

"We're going to try him at inside linebacker first," Schottenheimer said. "We love the physicality that he plays with, but one of the things that if you watch a Christian Parker-led defense or Vic Fangio. It's those guys that can play off the ball but then they stem off the ball.

"Think of [Eagles linebacker] Zack Baun. It's guys that have the ability to do that. They change [offensive] line calls. We think we want to start him inside. We also think we can move him as a rusher on third down on passing situations. That's what we love about the guy."

The Cowboys still have room to add talent in Day 3 with three fourth-round picks and a seventh-round pick. Looking at the prospects remaining, they're confident they can find starting caliber players to wrap a bow on what the Cowboys feel as been a successful weekend already.