NFL Network: George Pickens signing franchise tag after Cowboys call off contract talks

The timing of Pickens signing the tag is interesting, as it opens up trade possibilities from now, the start of the draft, until the midseason trade deadline, and could affect Dallas' draft plans.

Stephen Jones said Wednesday that the team would be open to drafting a wide receiver this week regardless of Pickens' availability or future with the club.

"Certainly, you're always looking at that," Jones said of potentially selecting a receiver in the 2026 draft. "It's just like we did when we took CeeDee Lamb. We had some really good receivers on this team, but we took him.

"We're certainly not opposed to taking the best player on our board. That's usually where we've had our most success is doing that."

Jones added that the Cowboys were "fired up" to have Pickens on the roster, even if it's on a one-year deal, which Dallas is used to.

"That's certainly not a first for this organization and certainly won't be a first in the league in terms of this decision as we move forward," Jones said. "Whether it's Dak Prescott, who played under one and got tagged a second time, whether it's D-Law (edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence), whether it's (running back) Tony Pollard, we've certainly had those situations."