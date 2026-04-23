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NFL Network: George Pickens signing franchise tag after Cowboys call off contract talks

Published: Apr 23, 2026 at 06:22 PM
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Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

George Pickens is signing his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, just two hours before the start of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who was set to be a free agent this offseason, received the tag in February but had yet to sign it.

Under the one-year pact, Pickens, 25, is slated to make $27.3 million fully guaranteed, which ranks as the sixth-highest cap number for a WR in 2026. The Pro Bowler will play out the deal with the chance to get a long-term contract in the 2027 offseason, as Dallas has "no plans to trade" Pickens, Rapoport reported.

Cowboys brass said earlier this week that it was calling off long-term contract talks with Pickens with the expectation that the wideout would play the 2026 season on the tag. Earlier Thursday, Rapoport reported that Dallas extended an "olive branch" to Pickens' agent, David Mulugheta, with owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones calling Pickens and Mulugheta on the phone to discuss the WR's future. The call was described as "professional and cordial."

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The timing of Pickens signing the tag is interesting, as it opens up trade possibilities from now, the start of the draft, until the midseason trade deadline, and could affect Dallas' draft plans.

Stephen Jones said Wednesday that the team would be open to drafting a wide receiver this week regardless of Pickens' availability or future with the club.

"Certainly, you're always looking at that," Jones said of potentially selecting a receiver in the 2026 draft. "It's just like we did when we took CeeDee Lamb. We had some really good receivers on this team, but we took him.

"We're certainly not opposed to taking the best player on our board. That's usually where we've had our most success is doing that."

Jones added that the Cowboys were "fired up" to have Pickens on the roster, even if it's on a one-year deal, which Dallas is used to.

"That's certainly not a first for this organization and certainly won't be a first in the league in terms of this decision as we move forward," Jones said. "Whether it's Dak Prescott, who played under one and got tagged a second time, whether it's D-Law (edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence), whether it's (running back) Tony Pollard, we've certainly had those situations."

Pickens is coming off a career year in Dallas, hauling in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025 and earning his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

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