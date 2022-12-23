RB Index, Week 16: Analyzing Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry's Hall of Fame candidacy

There's no disputing "King Henry" has been the standard at the running back position over the last five seasons. Since 2018, Henry leads the league in carries (1,411), rushing yards (6,866) and rushing touchdowns (67). The next-closest players in those three categories: Elliott with 1,274 carries, Nick Chubb with 6,068 rush yards and Chubb again with 48 rush TDs. And this is despite Henry missing nine games in 2021. This season, he's rushed for 1,303 yards and 12 TDs on a league-leading 296 totes.





The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is having another great campaign in Year 7, but his most impressive stretch to date came in back-to-back seasons, when he led the league in all major rushing categories.





2019 in 15 games: 303 carries, 1,540 rush yards, 16 TDs

303 carries, 1,540 rush yards, 16 TDs 2020 in 16 games: 378 carries, 2,027 rush yards, 17 TDs





Henry is one of just eight players in NFL history with 2,000 rushing yards in a single campaign, a performance that earned him the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year award. In a world where the MVP award is made for quarterbacks -- the last non-QB to win it was RB Adrian Peterson in 2012 -- the OPOY honor might be as good as gets for running backs from here on out. I mean, Henry recorded the fifth-most rushing yards in NFL history for an 11-5 division winner and didn't earn a single MVP vote, which is absolutely bonkers.





Henry should have no problem checking the box for 10,000 career rushing yards. Averaging 109.6 rush yards per game over the last four seasons, and with three games remaining in the 2022 campaign, he could realistically surpass the mark by the end of next season if he stays healthy. I must address the fact that running backs don't historically have a long shelf life. I retired just before my 30th birthday. But I think Henry, who will turn 29 years old just days before Tennessee's regular-season finale, still has a lot of tread on his tires.





The three-time Pro Bowler has played an instrumental role in the Titans' recent success. Tennessee has made four postseason appearances, including three straight, and is still squarely in the mix to get back to the playoffs this season. His biggest postseason performance came in the 2019 playoffs, when the sixth-seeded Titans rode Henry to the AFC title game, with the back piling up 446 yards and two touchdowns -- as well as a passing TD! -- over three postseason games.





Henry was robbed of another spectacular campaign in 2021, when his season was cut short by a foot injury after eight games. At that point, he had already rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns while helping the Titans to a 6-2 record. Tennessee went on to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, with Henry rejoining the team in the Divisional Round. However, he wasn't himself -- having not played a snap in more than two months -- and was a non-factor. Injuries happen, but man, that was unfortunate.





VERDICT: To me, Henry has done enough to earn a gold jacket. He's been The Guy at the position for half a decade, with the production and awards to prove it. Another 2,000-yard campaign (or close to it) and/or some postseason moments would only be icing on the cake.