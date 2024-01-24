RB Index: Bills' James Cook among six running backs I was wrong about in 2023

Preseason RB ranking: No. 28 (with Rams) | Postseason RB ranking: Unranked





There are two parts to this one. First, I thought Cam Akers would continue the success he had with the Rams late in the 2022 season, despite his rocky relationship with the team. However, Akers managed just 29 yards and a TD on 22 carries in Los Angeles' season-opening win, and then, after he was a healthy scratch in Week 2, the team traded him to the Minnesota Vikings. Akers logged 138 rush yards and a touchdown in six games for Minnesota before sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury in early November. (The Vikings were represented on my end-of-season ranking by Alexander Mattison at No. 32.)





The Rams turned the backfield over to second-year pro Kyren Williams. He quickly emerged, posting his first 100-yard rushing performance in his third career start. Despite missing a month of action, Williams finished the season tops in the NFL with 95.3 rush yards per game and third with 1,144 rush yards while adding 15 total touchdowns (12 on the ground). When Williams came into the league, I knew he had traits that would carry over from college, but I didn’t expect him to become a top-tier rusher (he was No. 2 on my end-of-year ranking), let alone a focal point of an offense so early on in his career. Williams was so good that Sean McVay leaned on the run game down the stretch to propel his team into the postseason. I love that it happened this way; I just didn’t see it coming.